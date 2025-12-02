Watch John Travolta revisit iconic ‘Greased Lightnin’’ dance routine as Santa

2 December 2025, 12:42

John Travolta is Santa again in this year's Capital One Christmas advert.
John Travolta is Santa again in this year's Capital One Christmas advert. Picture: Capital One YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The Grease star’s latest festive Capital One commercial has been released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Travolta has returned to his iconic turn as Danny Zuko in Grease in his latest commercial for Capital One.

After hinting that a video was on the way last week, the actor, singer and proud dad’s ad dropped on December 1.

Just as was the case in the 71-year-old's previous collaborations with the banking brand, the commercial sees John play Santa while paying homage to one of his previous roles.

Previous ads have referenced Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever, so it seemed only a matter of time before John’s Father Christmas got a Grease-focused story.

Watch John Travolta's full ad below:

John Travolta stars in Capital One Christmas ad

"Ho, ho, ho, ho," he says in the advert.

"Why, this sleigh could be frost-o-matic, tinsel-matic, 1.5% cash back-o-matic!

"It's Greased Lightnin'," he adds, before paying for the sleigh and launching into the song, which Danny originally sang about a car in the 1978 movie.

Fans loved the tribute, with one commenting on the commercial’s YouTube page: “As someone who grew up with a mother who was obsessed with Grease this is the greatest Christmas commercial I have ever seen.”

John Travolta as Danny Zuko in Grease.
John Travolta as Danny Zuko in Grease. Picture: Alamy

“Ok, fine, I'll watch Grease again,” another person penned.

“This commercial just made my whole year. It’s so good to see John Travolta still got it,” a third fan said.

John’s first Capital One advert saw him reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson while dressed as Santa Claus.

Then in 2023, John reprised his role as Santa in another reference to one of his most iconic films – this time Saturday Night Fever.

The advert saw the actor’s Santa character strutting through town and eventually disco-dancing to the Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

John Travolta in Quicksilver ‘Holiday Night Fever’ for Capital One advert

