14 October 2025, 10:30

John Travolta sings tear-jerking tribute to late wife Kelly Preston – listen here. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The Grease and Pulp Fiction actor’s wife passed away in 2020 from breast cancer.

John Travolta has shared an emotional tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston.

Taking to social media on what would have been her 63rd birthday (October 13), the Saturday Night Fever actor shared a recording of the song ‘Come Rain or Shine’ alongside a photo of her smiling, holding a bouquet of flowers.

“I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday,” John penned in the caption of the post.

“Happy birthday Kelly, we love you,” he added, signing off his message “John, Ella and Ben.”

Listen to John Travolta’s emotional tribute to Kelly here:

Kelly passed away in July 2020 from breast cancer. The Jerry Maguire and The Experts actress had been diagnosed two years earlier, but had not widely publicised the news.

John and Kelly married in 1991, and had three children together: Jett, Ella and Benjamin.

The pair tragically lost their firstborn son Jett while the family were on holiday for Christmas in 2009, after he suffered a seizure.

Just like his recent tribute to Kelly, John often takes to his social media to remember Jett on his birthday.

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and Son Jett
John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and Son Jett. Picture: Getty

John Travolta performs with Ringo Starr

The actor doesn't post a lot on social media, but he did take to his Instagram this summer to show some behind-the-scenes content from the time he surprised the audience at a Grease Sing-a-Long at LA’s Hollywood Bowl.

The 71-year-old actor dressed up as his Grease character Danny Zuko for the event, and “not even the cast” at the event knew he was there!

John also posted about the night he joined his friend Ringo Starr on stage to sing ‘With a Little help from My Friends’ with him on tour.

John Travolta surprises Grease sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl

