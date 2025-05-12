John Travolta shares sweet throwback photo as he pens emotional tribute to late wife

John Travolta remembered his late wife Kelly Preston on the family's fourth Mother's Day without her. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

John Travolta remembered Kelly Preston and their children’s special bond on US Mother’s Day 2025.

John Travolta has shared a sweet throwback photo featuring himself, his late wife Kelly Preston and their children Ella and Benjamin to celebrate Mother’s Day in the US.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 11), the Saturday Night Fever and Grease star captioned the old photo: “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly! You did a great job!! We love you!”

Kelly and John’s children Ella and Benjamin are now 25 and 14 years old.

The Twins and Jerry Maguire actress passed away from breast cancer in July 2020, aged just 57.

Almost five years on from Kelly’s passing, John takes to social media to remember her often, just as he regularly pays tribute to the couple’s first son Jett.

Jett passed away in 2009 after suffering a seizure while on holiday with his family in the Bahamas. He was just 16 years old.

In April 2025, John paid tribute to Jett on what would have been his 33rd birthday, writing on Instagram next to a photo of him with his son: “Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so much. Love you forever!”

Over the years, John has opened up about his grief in the wake of both his young son and his wife’s deaths.

Speaking about Jett’s passing in 2014, the actor described Jett's death as “the worst thing that’s ever happened” in his life.

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he continued, speaking at an event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Movie star John has been very open about his family's grief. Picture: Alamy

“Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better,” he continued.

Reflecting on going through grief again following the loss of his wife, John told Esquire Mexico in 2021: “The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own...

“Although it's nice to have company, sometimes it turns you into someone helping the other person instead of putting in the work of overcoming the sense of loss and grief,” he added.

But as this week's Mother's Day post goes to prove, the whole Travolta family are supporting each other through their continued grief over the loss of Kelly.