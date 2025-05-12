John Travolta shares sweet throwback photo as he pens emotional tribute to late wife

12 May 2025, 11:11

John Travolta and Kelly Preston plus John and Kelly with their son and daughter.
John Travolta remembered his late wife Kelly Preston on the family's fourth Mother's Day without her. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

John Travolta remembered Kelly Preston and their children’s special bond on US Mother’s Day 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Travolta has shared a sweet throwback photo featuring himself, his late wife Kelly Preston and their children Ella and Benjamin to celebrate Mother’s Day in the US.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 11), the Saturday Night Fever and Grease star captioned the old photo: “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly! You did a great job!! We love you!”

Kelly and John’s children Ella and Benjamin are now 25 and 14 years old.

The Twins and Jerry Maguire actress passed away from breast cancer in July 2020, aged just 57.

Almost five years on from Kelly’s passing, John takes to social media to remember her often, just as he regularly pays tribute to the couple’s first son Jett.

Jett passed away in 2009 after suffering a seizure while on holiday with his family in the Bahamas. He was just 16 years old.

In April 2025, John paid tribute to Jett on what would have been his 33rd birthday, writing on Instagram next to a photo of him with his son: “Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so much. Love you forever!”

Over the years, John has opened up about his grief in the wake of both his young son and his wife’s deaths.

Speaking about Jett’s passing in 2014, the actor described Jett's death as “the worst thing that’s ever happened” in his life.

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he continued, speaking at an event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Black and white photo of John Travolta in Face/Off
Movie star John has been very open about his family's grief. Picture: Alamy

“Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better,” he continued.

Reflecting on going through grief again following the loss of his wife, John told Esquire Mexico in 2021: “The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own...

“Although it's nice to have company, sometimes it turns you into someone helping the other person instead of putting in the work of overcoming the sense of loss and grief,” he added.

But as this week's Mother's Day post goes to prove, the whole Travolta family are supporting each other through their continued grief over the loss of Kelly.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Chaka Khan singing and an I'm Every Woman musical poster

I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical: Venue, dates, how to get tickets and more

ACM Award winners Lainey Wilson, RIley Green and Ella Langley.

ACM Awards 2025: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Riley Green win big as Morgan Wallen and Post Malone lose out

Country

Remembering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sizzling chemistry during first live Shallow performance

Remembering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sizzling chemistry during first live Shallow performance

Music

Joanna Lumley smiling

Joanna Lumley predicts she doesn’t have much ‘time left’ in frank conversation about mortality
Kevin Costner with his ex wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner’s relationship history: Marriages, divorces, on set affairs and JLo rumours explained

More on Smooth

Ella Langley with her ACM award and with Riley green accepting an award

Ella Langley reveals she’s had 'tough' week despite ACM Awards success

Country

Ed Sheeran's new album Play will be released later this year.

Ed Sheeran new album: 'Play' release date, songs, listen to first single 'Azizam' and more

Ed Sheeran

Ella Langley, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson announce Trailblazer collab single

Country

Rod Stewart and Sting reportedly feuded in the 80s - but it all seems to have been lighthearted fun!

Inside Rod Stewart and Sting’s ‘extraordinary’ 1980s prank war

Rod Stewart

Linda Nolan's stepson Lloyd has passed away from cancer.

Linda Nolan’s stepson dies from incurable cancer months after 'cruel' disease took Loose Women star

Music

Dolly Parton speaking in 2025 and with her husband Carl in the past

Dolly Parton talks 'big adjustment' of life without husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper