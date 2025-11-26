Watch John Travolta tease return to TWO iconic roles

A new festive gift is on the way for John Travolta fans! Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star has a treat in store for fans this Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Travolta has taken to social media to tease his return to two iconic roles this Christmas.

In an Instagram post shared in collaboration with US bank CapitalOne, the beloved actor, singer and dancer can be seen back in the role of Santa, which he has played in the bank’s Christmas ads since 2020.

And this time, it appears John's Santa character will be paying homage to when he played Grease's Danny Zuko in 1978.

John’s first CapitalOne advert saw him reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson while dressed as Santa Claus.

Then in 2023, John reprised his role as Santa in another reference to one of his most iconic films – this time Saturday Night Fever.

The advert saw the actor’s Santa character strutting through town and eventually disco-dancing to the Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

For 2025’s advert, it looks like John will be paying homage to his role as Danny Zuko in Grease.

John Travolta in Quicksilver ‘Holiday Night Fever’ for Capital One advert

In the short commercial teaser released on Tuesday (November 26), John can be seen dressed as Santa and working as a mechanic – just like Danny does in ‘Greased Lightnin'’.

As his face remains out of view in the short clip, it remains to be seen if the proud dad’s Santa will have had his hair styled into a similar Danny Zuko-styled look!

Fans are delighted to see the return of John Travolta’s Santa ads.

“I love this Santa,” said one in the comments of his recent teaser post.

John Travolta as Danny Zuko in Grease. Picture: Alamy

Grease Lightnin | Grease | CLIP

“You make Santa even more special... Wishing you a very Merry Christmas, John!” another person shared.

A third fan joked: “Is this my Christmas present??? If so, it is what I always wanted.”

John recently reprised the role of Danny Zuko to surprise fans at a Grease Sing-A-Long event at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

In a moment which shocked even the other cast present for the evening, the 71-year-old star came out from the crowd and onto the stage with his hair styled and his outfit also designed to match his iconic look in from the 1978 film.