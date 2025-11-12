John Travolta’s son looks so grown up in doting dad’s latest Instagram post

12 November 2025, 12:16 | Updated: 12 November 2025, 12:32

John Travolta's son looks so grown up in doting dad's latest Instagram post.

By Hannah Watkin

Benjamin Travolta recently joined his dad on holiday in Norway.

John Travolta’s 14-year-old son Ben looks so grown up in his father’s latest social media post.

The Grease actor took to Instagram today (November 12) to celebrate his child, just a week and a bit before his 15th birthday.

Posting a video of the pair at the summit of a mountain, John captioned his post: “Ain’t no mountain high enough for my son Ben.

"Love from Norway,” he added, revealing the family’s holiday destination.

Admiring the view, Ben looked delighted with the pair’s climbing achievement, grinning and laughing with his dad.

Reflecting the caption, John scored the video with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’.

Ben is the youngest of the three children John welcomed with his wife, Kelly Preston.

He and his older sister, Ella Bleu, were nine and 20 years old respectively when their mother passed away from cancer in 2020.

John and Kelly also tragically lost their eldest son Jett in 2009, when he was just 16 years old.

The Pulp Fiction actor often takes to social media to remember Jett and Kelly with Ella and Ben.

On what would have been Kelly’s 63rd birthday this October, the 71-year-old shared a photo of her smiling along with an audio clip of him singing the song ‘Come Rain or Shine’ in her memory.

“I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday,” John penned in the caption of the post.

“Happy birthday Kelly, we love you,” he added, signing off his message “John, Ella and Ben.”

In April 2025, John paid tribute to Jett on what would have been his 33rd birthday, writing: “Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so muc! Love you forever!” alongside a photo of him smiling with a young Jett.

