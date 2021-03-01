Coronation Street's William Roache pays tribute to late co-star Johnny Briggs

1 March 2021, 11:36

Johnny Briggs death: Coronation Street's William Roache pays tribute to late co-star
Johnny Briggs death: Coronation Street's William Roache pays tribute to late co-star. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Tom Eames

Coronation Street star William Roache has opened up about his friendship with Johnny Briggs, after learning of his death this weekend.

William and Johnny starred alongside each other as on-screen love rivals Ken Barlow and Mike Baldwin in the ITV soap for 30 years.

Ken and Mike's battles over the years produced some of the soap's most iconic moments, but the actors were good friends in real life.

Upon learning that Johnny had died at the age of 85, William paid his respects, saying: "So sorry to hear about Johnny.

"Mike Baldwin and Ken Barlow were arch enemies for many years, but as an actor, Johnny was impeccable, always good, and I was so fortunate to have worked with him for so many years.

"He was a strong character who will be greatly missed. I send my love to Johnny on his journey and to all those who are bound to miss him, he was an iconic Coronation Street character. Love you Johnny!"

Ken and Mike faced off against each other over the years
Ken and Mike faced off against each other over the years. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Ken and Mike’s feud began in 1982, when Mike started an affair with Deidre (Anne Kirkbride), Ken’s wife at the time.

The fight became a longtime feud that would last over 20 years. Things weren't helped when Mike went on to marry Ken’s daughter Susan (Wendy Jane Walker). The pair eventually had a legal battle for her son Adam when she died in 2001.

Things came to a heartwarming close when Ken found Mike wandering the streets lost in 2006. Mike, who had Alzheimer’s disease, had left the hospital as he began to lose his memory. Mike then tragically suffered a heart attack, and died in Ken’s arms.

