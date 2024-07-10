Jon Bon Jovi pays emotional tribute as his mother Carol dies, aged 83

Jon Bon Jovi has paid tribute to his mum, Carole A. Bongiovi, who passed on Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 83.

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

His mother's death came three days before her 84th birthday.

Jon Bon Jovi has paid tribute to his mum, Carole A. Bongiovi, who passed on Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 83.

The singer's family is mourning the death of their matriarch following her death at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Speaking to People, Jon, 62, gave a heartfelt tribute to his mother whose unwavering support he has previously said was the cause of his success.

The singer's family is mourning the death of their matriarch following her death at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey.

"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with," he said.

"Her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed."

Carol was a model and Playboy Bunny, before she enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1959 and met her future husband John Bongiovi, Sr.

The couple relocated to New Jersey where they raised their three sons Anthony, Matthew and singer, John, and Carol later became a driving force in founding the Bon Jovi fan club.

In an interview with The Big Issue in 2020, Jon Bon Bovi explained how much of an impact his parents' support had on his success.

"Her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed," Jon said in a statemnt.

In an interview with The Big Issue in 2020, Jon Bon Bovi explained how much on an impact his parents' support had on his success. Picture: Getty

"What I got from my parents was the ability to make the dream reality," he said.

"Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it."

The star went on to explain: "As I got older, I realised that was a great gift that I got from my folks. They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. ‘Yeah, of course, you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.’ And there I went."

The singer said his parents encouraged him to pursue music when he was still a high school student.

"They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible. Because I could get home at one or two in the morning, and have to still be in school by eight o’clock."

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, share four kids: daughter Stephanie, 31, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 20.

"They just said, show up on time for school, you know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream."

Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Bongiovi, Sr., and their three sons and daughters-in-law, and eight adoring grandchildren.

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, share four kids: daughter Stephanie, 31, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 20.