Exclusive

Kate Garraway reveals her dream Celebrity Traitors season 2 lineup

Kate Garraway has revealed her picks for the next series of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

The Good Morning Britain host is spilling the beans about all things Celebrity Traitors series one.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Garraway has revealed the celebrities she would like to see take part in Celebrity Traitors series two.

Speaking with fellow Smooth Radio host Jenni Falconer about her time as a Faithful on the show, Kate listed several famous friends who she would like to see take on the challenging game of trust and deception.

“Clearly you, Jenni,” Kate began her list. Then she named Alison Hammond, adding: “She would be great. I’d like to see here in there.

“Or the Good Morning Britain gang,” Kate continued. “Wouldn’t we like to see Susanna Reid in there? She’d be sleuthing, wouldn’t she?”

Watch Kate and Jenni's full interview below:

Kate Garraway reveals her dream Celebrity Traitors lineup and reflects on her experience on the show!

But the Smooth Radio star is happy to leave the job of sorting out the second cast of The Celebrity Traitors to the same individuals who chose series one’s excellent list of famous contestants.

“There are cleverer people than me, scouring the country for celebrities that want to put themselves at the castle,” she deferred.

Online, popular fan suggestions for a Celebrity Traitors series two include national treasures Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, double act Ant and Dec, and comedian Bob Mortimer.

Plus, rumours are already swirling that stars such as Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones, former EastEnders icon Danny Dyer and JLS' JB Gill may be about to sign on to the next series.

Kate's The Celebrity Traitors experience came to an end in the show's penultimate episode. Picture: BBC

Joining Kate in the cast of The Traitors series one were stars including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Cat Burns, Joe Mahler and Paloma Faith.

Kate has been loving the positive reaction the show has received from fans of all ages, some of whom have been stopping her on the street to share their love for some of the most iconic moments of her eight-episode run.

“Normally people say: ‘Oh we love Smooth Radio’ or ‘We're interested in your documentaries’... Now it's kids of eight or nine shouting: ‘I'm flabbergasted!’ and ‘Somebody's been recruited!’ It’s a new angle!” she shared.

Kate also opened up to Jenni about what her kids Darcey, 19, and Billy, 16, have thought of her time on the show.

“It’s been exciting for them,” she said, joking: “Darcey's main thing has been the revelation of the ridiculousness of my hats.”

Meanwhile: “When people were saying I was so over dramatic and I was a total ham, Bill said: ‘That's what I know! You're like that when we go to the supermarket,’” Kate revealed.

“So they both use it as leverage to change my ways as a mother! But it's just been great fun for them to watch the series, which they love anyway, and to see their mum embarrassing them every week.”