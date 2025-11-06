Exclusive

Kate Garraway's candid thoughts on ‘flabbergasting’ Celebrity Traitors experience

Kate Garraway has opened up about her The Celebrity Traitors experience. Picture: Smooth Radio/BBC

By Hannah Watkin

The Smooth Radio and Good Morning Britain presenter did not hold back describing her time as a Faithful.

Kate Garraway has opened up about her ‘flabbergasting’ Celebrity Traitors experience.

The broadcaster recently sat down with her friend and fellow Smooth Radio presenter Jenni Falconer to chat all things The Traitors.

When asked for one word to describe her time on the show, Kate couldn’t resist referring to one of the show’s most iconic moments.

Watch Kate and Jenni's full Traitors interview below!

Kate Garraway reveals her dream Celebrity Traitors lineup and reflects on her experience on the show!

“It would be flabbergasting!” she joked. “Because I’ve got to run with this now, now that I’ve been sort of crowned the nation’s old-fashioned vocabulary queen!”

Other words Kate used to describe her time on Celebrity Traitors were “brilliant” and “extraordinary”.

Liberating adventure

Kate also found the experience “a really good reset” after a difficult few years.

“[The show] came along at a time when I'd felt very enclosed,” Kate admitted. “When you’re caring for someone, as anybody who has done knows, you’re very focused inward...

“To do something which was totally involving... knowing that the children were safe with my sister-in-law, was very liberating.”

The journalist and documentary star enjoyed spending time and learning from all of the rest of the show’s A-list cast.

“Just being able to indulge in listening to people like Celia Imrie talk about her life and how she's been on her own for a long time and how she managed it... I was very grateful for it,” Kate continued.

“And also just to play and be silly. I spent the whole time giggling and laughing, mainly at myself.

“But that's good too, because when life's been very serious, sometimes it's a real release, isn't it, to just be silly?” she added.

Sharing the fun

Since appearing on The Traitors, Kate has also enjoyed witnessing how the show has captured the attention of so many across the nation.

In the past, fans usually would come up to her and say: “‘Oh we love Smooth Radio’ or ‘we're interested in your documentaries’...

Kate and Jenni celebrating their Smooth morning shows. Picture: Getty

“Now it’s kids of eight or nine shouting: ‘I’m flabbergasted!’ and ‘Somebody’s been recruited!’ It’s a new angle!”

“What I think has been lovely about this show... it feels like it's taken us all back to, young and old, watching something as it plays out together,” Kate reflected. “And I think there's something really special in that.”

Traitors revealed

And the question on everyone’s lips after Kate left the show, is did she have any idea who the Traitors were?

“I did wonder about Cat at times,” Kate told Jenni.

But, she conceded: “I wondered about everybody, because you’re trying to work out what’s happening.

“Alan, I thought: ‘You know what, you’re so much fun and you’re so over the top at all times, you could be a Traitor.’”

Kate wasn’t sold on the Stephen and Jonathan big dog theory, invented by the two Joes and later promoted by Cat.

But she did think: “Alan is a big dog, if you’re looking for people that are super famous at the top of their game."

However, the Smooth star was unable to point out the Traitors before she was voted off in the show’s penultimate episode.