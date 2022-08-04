Katie Melua announces pregnancy with surprise video of baby bump

Katie Melua posted a video of her taking to the stage in Zurich for the 'first show of the summer' wearing a bright pink maternity dress. Picture: Katie Melua/Instagram/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Katie Melua has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old announced her pregnancy in a low-key Instagram photo as she embarks on her European tour.

The post showed Katie Melua and her team gathered together on stage for what looks like a dress rehearsal, where her baby bump is clearly visible.

The singer then posted a video of her taking to the stage in Zurich for the 'first show of the summer' wearing a bright pink maternity dress.

"Here we are, the team that’s hitting the road this summer," she wrote as she announced her pregnancy.

"This will be my first tour with a baby bump! I can’t believe I’ve just written that."

The news was met with delight from her fans, who flooded her Instagram page with congratulatory messages.

One user wrote: " Ah you look absolutely beautiful @katiemeluaofficial"

Another said: "You look amazing Katie! Beautiful and glowing...go go, sweetheart...oh yeah!! Love this! Stay well xxx."

Katie Melua has so far not divulged anymore news regarding her pregnancy and news of the baby's father is so far being kept under wraps. Picture: Getty

The star has so far not divulged any more news regarding her pregnancy and news of the baby's father is so far being kept under wraps.

Katie was married to world superbike racer James Toseland for eight years before the pair divorced in 2020.

They married in September 2012 at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Kew, London and Katie has since said she 'feels guilty' about her perception of love.

She told The Independent: “'I've been guilty of singing about romantic love as though it's all meant to last forever. But it's not. And it's OK that it's not.

“I had a beautiful marriage so these songs about readjusting our attitudes to love aren’t angry or bitter.

“The hope is that if we take the pressure off, we can learn to be more accepting of ourselves and each other.”