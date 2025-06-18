Kelsey Grammer, 70, set to welcome eighth child

On Air Now
18 June 2025
The Frasier star was recently spotted out and about with his pregnant wife Kayte Walsh, 46.
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is set to become a dad again at the age of 70.
The American actor is already a father to seven children, and now it appears an eighth is on the way.
News of Kelsey’s baby-to-be was revealed by People magazine, who shared exclusive photos that showed Kelsey and his wife Kayte Walsh on a walk in central London.
In the paparazzi pics, the 46-year-old film producer is clearly sporting a large baby bump under her black dress.
Kayte and Kelsey have been married since 2011, and have already welcomed three children together: Faith, 12; Gabriel, 10; and Auden, eight.
Kelsey is also a dad to four more kids.
The actor, who has been married four times, welcomed a daughter, Spencer, with his first wife Doreen Alderman in 1983. Spencer – who like many in her family followed her father's career to become an actor – is now 41.
Kelsey welcomed his second child, another daughter, with his ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner in 1992. Greer, now 33, is also an actress.
With his third wife Camille Donatacci, Kelsey welcomed two more children: a third daughter called Mason, and Kelsey's first son, Jude Grammer, in 2001 and 2004 respectively.
In a recent interview with People, the X-Men actor opened up about how being an older father to his youngest three children has taught him a lot about how he could have been a better father to his older kids.
“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," the actor told the US publication.
"I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."
He added that he feels like he “should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones.”
He continued: “I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation... I'm a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared.
“[I tell them]: 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'”
