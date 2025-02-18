Kevin Bacon reveals ‘crazy’ Footloose filming story he’s never shared until now

18 February 2025, 15:18

Kevin Bacon in 2017 and in Footloose in 1984
Kevin Bacon revealed the story on his Instagram. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Ren McCormack star has opened up about what he used to get up to on his days away from the Footloose set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kevin Bacon has revealed a new behind-the-scenes Footloose fact to celebrate the film’s 41st birthday.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, February 17, the American actor told a story about what he used to get up to on his days off from filming the iconic 80s film.

“I don’t think I’ve ever told [this story] before,” Kevin said, leading into his tale.

Kevin Bacon talks 41st anniversary of Footloose

It turns out the Apollo 13 star – who now lives on a farm with his wife of 36 years Kyra Sedgwick – was enjoying riding “a bunch of really kind of wild” horses in his downtime, despite the risks they posed to his good health during the shoot.

As the 66-year-old explained in his video, the horses were owned by Footloose producer Dan Melnick.

The producer kindly didn’t intervene with Kevin’s antics, as he trusted the actor to stay safe while enjoying exploring the Utah mountains on his time off.

Footloose (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

“I was doing a movie where if I got hurt, that was it. Game over,” Kevin reflected while telling the story to fans yesterday.

“In any movie, you’re not supposed to go out and ride horses on the weekend,” he added.

“But Footloose? One of the most physical movies I did. [And] there I was, charging through the woods on Dan’s horses.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

“I guess he trusted me,” Kevin concluded thankfully.

Dan Melnick passed away in October 2009, aged 77.

Alongside Footloose, Dan – who began his career as a 19-year-old television producer with CBS – worked on other iconic films and shows such as The Flintstones, All That Jazz and Westworld.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Phil Collins' and daughter Lily Collins, Phil performing on stage, and Lily with her baby daughter on her lap.

Phil Collins’ newborn granddaughter dances to his music in adorable video – watch

Phil Collins

Leo Woodall and Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall throws hat in the ring to play James Bond

James Bond

Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison’s life story set for ‘romance’ focused biopic

Music

Take That smiling on the BAFTA red carpet and Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet's hand while performing

Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

Take That

Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here

Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here

More on Smooth

Post Malone

Post Malone UK and Europe Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Country

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross

Smokey Robinson comments on rumour ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’ is about Diana Ross affair

Diana Ross

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter smiling

Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton

Dierks Bentley performing and in the She Hates Me music video

Dierks Bentley releases new track ‘She Hates Me’ on Valentine’s Day

Country

Duran Duran and Andy Taylor

Duran Duran give update on Andy Taylor’s incurable cancer 'fight'

Duran Duran

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper