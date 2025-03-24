Why Kevin Bacon thinks a Footloose sequel would be a ‘disaster’

24 March 2025, 14:43

Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer in Footloose and Kevin Bacon at a recent interview event
Kevin Bacon seemingly isn't up for a Footloose sequel. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Woodsman and The Bondsman star isn’t sure about how a second Footloose film would work.

Kevin Bacon believes a Footloose sequel would be a disaster.

Over 40 years on since the musical drama first hit cinemas in 1984, fans regularly clamour for its stars to return for a Footloose sequel.

Although 2011 saw a remake starring Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough in the lead roles, this was not the continuation of Ren and Ariel’s stories that most want to see explored in a new film.

Footloose trailer featuring Kenny Loggins’ rocking title song

Speaking on his own podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon in 2024, ahead of the film’s 40th anniversary, the 66-year-old was asked by a fan question about whether he would like to star in another Footloose film.

At first the Hollywood actor shot down the idea, saying: “Footloose 2 has been done” in reference to the 21st century remake.

But when pushed he added: “Never say never, [but] I think it would be a disaster.”

It seems Kevin believes Footloose was a one-hit wonder which wouldn’t lead to an interesting second film.

Kevin Bacon talks 41st anniversary of Footloose

“I don’t know what the story would be for [a Footloose 2],” he pondered later in the interview.

Kevin’s podcast co-host, Stacy Huston, suggested Footloose 2 could follow Ren McCormack as a father, with him now more in the role of John Lithgow’s Reverend Shaw Moore in the first film.

“And I’m banning dancing?” Kevin questioned, before Stacy clarified her idea: “Not you’re banning dancing. But you’re older, you’ve raised your own, maybe your kids are in high school, right?

Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow, Frances Lee McCain and Lori Singer in Footloose.
Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow, Frances Lee McCain and Lori Singer in Footloose. Picture: Alamy

“I feel like that’s the sequel,” she continued. “Like, it’s your son.”

But it appears the Friday the 13th star could not be convinced into viewing Footloose 2 as anything but a future disaster.

He later captioned a social media post featuring a clip of this exchange by teasing fans: “I don’t know guys, I don’t think Footloose 2 would be a good idea...”

