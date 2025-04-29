Kevin Costner’s relationship history: Marriages, divorces, on set affairs and JLo rumours explained

Kevin Costner has had several high profile relationships over the years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Kevin Costner has been married twice and has been linked with stars including Whitney Houston and Jennifer Lopez in the past.

Kevin Costner is known for his roles in films and shows like The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, and Yellowstone.

The Hollywood star has also often made headlines for his romances, having been married twice and linked to many other celebs including Jennifer Lopez and Whitney Houston.

Keep reading to learn all about the action and western movie star’s dating history...

Who was Kevin Costner’s first wife?

Kevin Costner married his first wife, college sweetheart Cindy Silva, in 1975.

Kevin and CIndy together at the Oscars in 1992. Picture: Getty

The pair welcomed two daughters, Annie and Lily, in 1984 and 1986; and a son called Joe in 1988.

Sadly, the relationship wasn’t one which would last, as Cindy divorced the A-list actor after 16 years of marriage due to rumours of him having an affair on the set of Waterworld.

Did Kevin Costner have an affair on the set of Waterworld?

Kevin Costner’s alleged Waterworld affair is something the Hollywood star has always denied.

At the time of his split from Cindy, the actor was linked to hula dancer Michele Amaral, who had worked with Kevin on the set of Waterworld in Hawai’i.

In 1995, Kevin took responsibility for the breakdown of his marriage in a 1995 Parade Magazine interview (via MailOnline), saying: “A series of events conspired to happen at the same time... and the marriage was my own failure.”

However, he still insisted he and Michele had never even spoken over the phone together, and also denied rumours which had linked him to other women during the pair’s divorce.

Did Kevin Costner ever date Whitney Houston?

Kevin Costner may have eulogised his The Bodyguard co-star Whitney Houston as his “one true love,” but the pair were only ever romantic on the big screen.

They developed a close friendship while filming the 1992 romantic-thriller, with Kevin stepping in to comfort Whitney when she was nervous about her ability to perform well in the role.

After her death in 2012, Kevin revealed that Whitney’s friends and family had sometimes reached out to him while the late singer was troubled and asked him to write her letters.

“She would always be close to me, she would always be somebody I appreciate,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“When someone says, will you write a letter to someone who you know is having trouble... I did. I don't know if those letters were ever read."

When did Kevin Costner date Bridget Rooney?

Kevin Costner dated actress and philanthropist Bridget Rooney in the mid-to-late 90s, after his divorce from his first wife Cindy Silva.

The pair’s relationship didn’t last, but in 1996 Bridget gave birth to the couple’s son Liam.

Kevin Costner in 2023. Picture: Getty

Kevin initially hesitated from confirming he was Liam’s father, but did following a paternity test which Bridget had requested.

In the late 90s, Kevin was linked to many stars including Friends star Courteney Cox, and models Bobbie Brown, Elle Macpherson, and Carla Bruni, but all these relationships were only ever rumoured and not confirmed.

When did Kevin Costner marry Christine Baumgartner?

Kevin Costner met his second wife, model Christine Baumgartner, while preparing to film his 1996 golf-focused comedy Tin Cup.

However, the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves actor was dating Bridget Rooney at the time, so he and Christine only began seeing each other after they reconnected in 1999.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at their wedding in 2004. Picture: Getty

In 2003, Kevin and Christine split after they fell out over Christine’s desire to start a family and Kevin’s then-reluctance about having more children.

But the pair soon reconciled and married in 2004.

Kevin revealed to Closer Weekly in 2018 what his thought process had been at the time.

“I woke up and thought: ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’” he shared.

“That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Kevin and Christine with their children Grace, Hayes and Cayden in 2019. Picture: Getty

Kevin and Christine welcomed two sons, Cayden and Hayes in 2007 and 2009 respectively, and a girl, Grace, in 2010.

In 2020, Costner told People about how the family grew stronger due to quarantine during the pandemic.

“Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family,” he said.

“Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it’s going to have to work with what the day brings.”

When did Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner divorce?

In May 2023, after 18 years of marriage and over 20 years of companionship, Christine filed for divorce from the Waterworld actor while citing “irreconcilable differences".

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for the actor told People.

The couple split after over 20 years together. Picture: Getty

The statement continued: “We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The couple’s split got a lot of attention in the press as the pair fought over the actor's Californian home and other issues such as child support.

The divorce was finalised in February 2024, with Kevin ordered to pay Christine $63,000 a month in child support in September 2023, and Christine having been ordered to vacate the couple’s former shared home in July 2023.

Did Kevin Costner date Demi Moore?

Following the collapse of Kevin’s marriage to Christine Baumgartner, the Hollywood actor’s relationships with other stars have become the focus of press attention.

In March 2025, RadarOnline.com reported that the actor had been pursuing The Substance star Demi Moore.

Friends Kevin and Demi starred in the 2007 film Mr Brooks. Picture: Alamy

The celebrity duo have known each other since the 80s, when they both auditioned unsuccessfully for the romantic dance film Flashdance.

However, this report has never had any concrete evidence to back it up, and so could just be a rumour like Kevin's previous connection to Reese Witherspoon.

Who is Kevin Costner dating now?

Kevin Costner was linked to Jennifer Lopez after the pair were spotted at the same restaurant in December 2024.

However, photos from the evening did not suggest Kevin and Jennifer were dining or drinking together as a couple – despite what the rumour mill wanted to suggest.

Jennifer and Kevin's connection was not clear, despite tabloid speculation. Picture: Getty

Kevin was also linked to American singer-songwriter Jewel in 2024, after the pair were spotted together at an exclusive event on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

However, the actor dismissed these rumours during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, stating the two “have never gone out, ever” and adding: “I don’t want these rumours to ruin our friendship, because that’s what we have.”

In April 2025, Kevin was linked to a new ‘mystery woman’.

But as Page Six later revealed, the woman in question was his assistant of several years, with whom he was simply enjoying a work lunch.