Kiefer Sutherland opens up about late father Donald: "I didn’t know how special you were"

18 July 2024, 13:34

"I didn’t know how special you were."
"I didn’t know how special you were.". Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a moment everyone dreads.

On 20th June 2024, the legendary actor and cultural powerhouse Donald Sutherland passed away at the age of 88.

Having starred in films like Don't Look Now, Kelly's Heroes, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and more recently The Hunger Games franchise, Sutherland was truly an acting great.

Whilst Hollywood was reeling, nobody would've felt the loss greater than his family, especially his son Kiefer Sutherland.

Breaking the news of his dad's death himself, Kiefer wrote: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away."

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly."

"He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Kiefer followed in his famous father's footsteps by becoming an actor, and in a new interview with Metro has reflected how truly "special" his father was.

Donald Sutherland with his son Kiefer in 2016. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
Donald Sutherland with his son Kiefer in 2016. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

From the off, Kiefer admitted that he didn't realise his dad's significance until later life, having only watched his films when he became a young adult.

"My dad was a world-famous actor. And I knew that as a young person, but I hadn’t seen any of his films. And that’s because I wasn’t allowed; it wasn’t because my mom and dad broke up."

"You couldn’t take a ten-year-old into a restricted movie, and all my dad’s movies were restricted."

He then continued to relay how he experienced his father's work for the first time, and how deeply it impacted him.

"I was staying at a friend’s house and he had this vast, homemade VHS collection. And he had about six of my dad’s films."

"I think in two days I watched Fellini’s Casanova, Bertolucci’s 1900, Kelly’s Heroes, M*A*S*H* I think was one of them. And…I’m missing one. It’s a Nic Roeg film, one of my favourite films ever," referring to Don't Look Now.

Kiefer has enormous pride and respect for his late father, as a dad and an acting great. (Photo by Jim Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Kiefer has enormous pride and respect for his late father, as a dad and an acting great. (Photo by Jim Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"I phoned him up and I said, 'I feel really bad. I feel like a bad son'." Kiefer clearly had immense pride and respect for his father, which only increased when he understood his talent on screen.

"I said, 'Look, I’m just absolutely floored by the diversity of all of these characters. I knew you were famous. You know, I didn’t know how special you were, and how good and I’m really sorry'."

"And my father said, 'Well, how could you know? How could you have seen those films?'" referring to their age certificate.

Above all, he recalls the scenario and how Donald entered 'dad mode' immediately, replying with: "Who’s house are you staying at?"

Some things never change with parents and their children it seems, no matter if you're famous or not.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Cher has made an unlikely appearance in Albert Square to sing her hit 'I Got You Babe' as a host of Eastenders' famous faces look on.

Cher joins Barry from EastEnders in the Queen Vic for incredible duet of 'I Got You Babe'

Cher

In a new interview, Kevin Costner has revealed why he chose Whitney Houston for the role in The Bodyguard over the likes of Julia Roberts and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kevin Costner reveals why Whitney Houston beat Julia Roberts to The Bodyguard role

Whitney Houston

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

When Barry Gibb and son Stephen sang incredible acoustic duet of Bee Gees' Words and Stayin' Alive

Barry Gibb

Are Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson related?

Are Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson related? Their sweet relationship explained

Jon Bon Jovi has paid tribute to his mum, Carole A. Bongiovi, who passed on Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 83.

Jon Bon Jovi pays emotional tribute as his mother Carol dies, aged 83

More on Smooth

Alanis Morissette gave an unusual rendition of her classic song 'Ironic' when she invited her daughter Onyx on stage to perform an emotional duet.

Alanis Morissette sings 'Ironic' with her 8-year-old daughter: 'I love you so much'

Music

So, who are the Phil Collins' children? Here's everything you need to know.

How many kids does Phil Collins have, and who are they?

Phil Collins

Prince William took to the stage with pop and rock music royalty to sing Bon Jovi's anthem 'Livin' On A Prayer' with the man himself and Taylor Swift.

When Prince William joined Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift to belt out a rock classic

Royals

Crowded House in 1993. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Crowded House's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

QUIZ: Can you recognise these singers from their baby pictures?

QUIZ: Can you recognise the iconic celebrities in these old childhood photos?

Quizzes

Brian May recently recalled Freddie Mercury's final days, saying he "never ever saw him cry".

Queen's Brian May discusses Freddie Mercury's final days: "I never ever saw him cry"

Freddie Mercury

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents