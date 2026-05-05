Kylie Minogue tears up in trailer for hotly-anticipated Netflix docuseries
5 May 2026, 17:20
The Princess of Pop’s three-part documentary will be released on the streamer later this month.
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Kylie Minogue gets tearful discussing her 2005 breast cancer battle in the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix TV show.
“I was so scared of what was ahead of me,” the ‘Especially For You’ singer can be heard reflecting in the docuseries, admitting struggling with the disease left her feeling “removed from [her] body” at the time.
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Today (May 5)’s trailer for the three-part documentary also gives fans an insight into all the behind-the-scenes archival footage and photos which will feature in Netflix’s Kylie.
Kylie Minogue gets emotional in the trailer for Netflix’s Kylie
The trailer also shows how the documentary will feature new interviews with the ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ star’s friends and family, including her sister Danii and close collaborator Nick Cave.
“Kylie is this force. It’s all outward, giving,” reflects Cave in the recently released trailer.
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Jason Donovan and Pete Waterman will also feature in the show, which will chart the now-57-year-old's rise to fame from her childhood in Australia and star-making role in Neighbours to global pop stardom.
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“From soap star to superstar, Kylie's career has been full of twists, turns and spinning around – as she candidly reveals in this unfiltered documentary,” the show’s official synopsis reads.
Kylie will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, May 20.