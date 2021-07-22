Legally Blonde 3: UK release date, cast and what we know so far

By Emma Clarke

"Just bend...and snap!"

Reese Witherspoon is officially reprising her iconic role as Elle Woods next year, in the third Legally Blonde movie.

The last film in the franchise was released almost ten years ago, while the first instalment came out in 2001.

Following the life and career of the LA-princess-turned-Harvard-Law-School-graduate, Legally Blonde is well-established as a cultural zeitgeist, and remains a popular movie fans revisit time and again.

But what can expect from Legally Blonde 3? Here's what we know so far...

1. Legally Blonde 3 is coming out next year

During a virtual cast reunion with Reese, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Luke Wilson and others, the release date for the third movie was finally confirmed...sort of.

It is slated to be released in May 2022 - though the exact date has yet to be announced.

2. Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Elle Woods

Confirming the news on Instagram back in 2018, Reese recreated Elle Woods' iconic pink bikini look in a fabulous clip of her on an inflatable lilo.

Witherspoon captioned the post, which has racked up over 5million likes, "It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3".

3. Jennifer Coolidge, Alana Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel will also be returning

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reese commented on whether or not Elle's BFF Paulette Parelle (Coolidge) would be part of the third film, saying: "It will have returning cast members. We just need to film it first. But that's my hope and dream for Legally Blonde 3," she said, adding, "It will be the return of Jennifer Coolidge, which is the greatest."

However, Ubach later told TV Insider: "I have not seen a script yet, but [writers] Karen [McCullah] and Kiwi [Kirsten Smith] are genius magicians (without ponytails, of course — they’re women). I can’t wait to see what they’ve whipped up."

She added: "Reese! Jessica! Coolidge! What a party this is going to be! I’m shining my toe bells already!"

4. Mindy Kaling has written the script

It was announced that the 42-year-old writer, actress and producer would be creating the script for the third movie last year.

In a recent chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Kaling revealed she's working on the "first draft" and that she's trying to maintain "the voice and also things like the Bend and Snap."

"There are so many iconic moments in [the movies] that we have to come up with our new version of that," she explained.

Luke Wilson would love to be a part of the project. Picture: MGM

5. Luke Wilson would love to be a part of the project

Luke Wilson, who played Emmett Richmond in the first two movies, told Entertainment Tonight in May last year: "I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumours here and there.

"Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one."

He added: "I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

6. Film no. 3 will be rather feminist

Not that we expected anything less from our feisty Harvard graduate, but Reese herself confirmed the third movie will be all about female empowerment.

Explaining to the Hollywood Reporter what to expect, she said it will be "so much fun. So full of fashion. So full of awesome feminist ideas. It will be global."