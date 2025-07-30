Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson dating rumours: All we know about ‘smitten’ pair

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson looked in love at the London premiere of their new movie. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Naked Gun stars have reportedly struck up a romance with each other off set.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are dating, a source has told People magazine.

The Naked Gun co-stars have reportedly begun to see each other away from the limelight, after meeting while filming the action-comedy last year.

Fans began speculating about the couple’s relationship status this summer, after the pair seemed very close during the film’s recent promotional run.

Here’s everything we know about the couple’s romance so far...

Liam and Pamela at the July 28 New York premiere of The Naked Gun. Picture: Alamy

How did Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson meet?

As mentioned, the two film stars met when they joined forces to film The Naked Gun in 2024.

The movie – out August 1, 2025 – began filming in May 2024 and finished filming in late June, just under two months later.

The Naked Gun is a sequel to the famous film franchise, with Liam playing Frank Drebin Jr – son of original lead Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) – and Pamela playing Frank Jr’s love interest, Beth.

Watch the trailer for The Naked Gun

Are Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson dating?

Yes, it appears Liam and Pamela’s chemistry in recent interviews was a sign that the two stars are now seeing each other.

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages,” a source told People in late July 2025.

And while it’s still early days for the pair’s romance, the source added: “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

The source added that both Pamela, 58, and Liam, 73, have been “enjoying each other’s company” while promoting The Naked Gun this month.

Pamela and Liam at the German premiere of their new film. Picture: Alamy

What have Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson said about their relationship?

So far, neither Liam Neeson nor Pamela Anderson has confirmed their relationship.

However, the pair have gushed about their connection in several interviews while promoting their film.

In October 2024, Liam told People he was “madly in love with [Pamela]” adding: “She's just terrific to work with.

“I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you,” he continued. “No huge ego, she just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, each joined by their two sons, at the New York premiere of The Naked Gun. Picture: Alamy

Pamela had similarly high praise for Liam while talking about their chemistry with Entertainment Weekly in May 2025.

Calling Liam a “legend” and “true gentleman,” she explained that the pair had bonded behind the scenes over their shared “love of literature and a good laugh.”

She would also later go on to declare: “I think I have a friend forever in Liam, and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.”

However, she also stressed in May: “Our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’ during filming.”

While neither star has confirmed their relationship, both have gushed about each other in interviews. Picture: Alamy

This fits with Liam Neeson’s claim from October 2024 that he was finished with dating.

“I’m past all that,” he told People, despite him having gushed about his friendship with Pamela in the same interview.

Perhaps the duo has changed their minds since speaking to press about their connection at the beginning of their film’s press tour.