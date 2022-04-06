Watch Pavarotti​ sing with Céline Dion in forgotten duet of 'I Hate You Then I Love You'

6 April 2022, 09:13

Pavarotti and Celine Dione dueted in 1998
Pavarotti and Celine Dione dueted in 1998. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Luciano Pavarotti unexpectedly teamed up with Céline Dion to sing one of her biggest hits.

Pavarotti was one of the most successful opera singers in history and enjoyed a career of more than 50 years.

As well as winning seven Grammy Awards, he sold over 100 million records and the first Three Tenors recording became the best-selling classical album of all time.

But in June 1998, Pavarotti decided to join forces with the Queen of pop ballads Céline Dion for a beautiful performance of her track 'I Hate You Then I Love You'.

At his concert titled Pavarotti & Friends in Moderna, Italy, he welcomed many popular guests on stage with him to perform in aid of the children of Liberia.

During the incredible performance, Céline’s stunning vocals are matched perfectly with Pavarotti’s powerful notes.

The beautiful cover was met with huge cheers from the excited audience, with over two million people watching it back on YouTube.

Céline Dion duetted with Pavarotti in 1998
Céline Dion duetted with Pavarotti in 1998. Picture: Alamy

One person wrote: “Céline was obviously in awe of Luciano the entire time. This duet can never be replicated. Céline's voice is so resonant here. Bellísima!”

Someone else said: “Luciano had sung with a lot of pop stars but it's only with Celine that his eyes shined and their voices matched.”

“I love Celine! showing admiration and respect to this great man!,” said a third fan.

Throughout the night​ of entertainment,​ Pavarroti also invited the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and Stevie Wonder to sing with him.

The Spice Girls sung with Pavarotti at a concert in 1998
The Spice Girls sung with Pavarotti at a concert in 1998. Picture: Alamy

He even enjoyed a performance with the Spice Girls just a week after Geri Halliwell quit the band.

The remaining girls - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - went on as a quartet and performed one of their biggest hits, Viva Forever.

As the girls ​sang "I'll be there...", Pavarotti responded: "Lo si caro."​

And the stars all got on so well, they even gave the opera singer a nickname, reportedly calling him Mel High C, after Mel ​C.

