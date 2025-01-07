Who is Bear on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Bear, and learn more about what we know about season six so far...

Who is Bear?

Bear first performed on the second episode of The Masked Singer UK season six.

Clues about this performer’s identity included a theatrical and possible Shakespearean theme, a hint saying they were on the West End as a “cub”, and the riddle: “I’m walking the stage and displaying my toil, but I’m also at home amongst flowers and soil.”

The Masked Singer panelists Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Maya Jama have suggested Bear could be anyone from Wonka’s Tom Davis, TV chef Gordon Ramsay, or even Sir Patrick Stewart!

What songs has Bear sung on The Masked Singer UK?

On episode one of The Masked Singer UK series six, Bear sang a cover of ‘You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two’ from the musical Oliver!.

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.