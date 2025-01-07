Who is Bear on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

7 January 2025, 13:23

Bear on The Masked Singer
Bear is a contestant on series six of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Bear, and learn more about what we know about season six so far...

The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.
The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Bear?

Bear first performed on the second episode of The Masked Singer UK season six.

Clues about this performer’s identity included a theatrical and possible Shakespearean theme, a hint saying they were on the West End as a “cub”, and the riddle: “I’m walking the stage and displaying my toil, but I’m also at home amongst flowers and soil.”

Bear performing in episode two.
Bear performed in episode two. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer panelists Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Maya Jama have suggested Bear could be anyone from Wonka’s Tom Davis, TV chef Gordon Ramsay, or even Sir Patrick Stewart!

What songs has Bear sung on The Masked Singer UK?

On episode one of The Masked Singer UK series six, Bear sang a cover of ‘You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two’ from the musical Oliver!.

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

Bear, Bush, Toad In The Hole, Pegasus, Pufferfish and Wolf.
The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

  • Bear
  • Bush
  • Dressed Crab
  • Kingfisher
  • Pegasus
  • Pufferfish
Spag Bol, Dressed Crab, Tattoo, Snail, Kingfisher, and Teeth.
The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV
  • Snail
  • Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)
  • Tattoo
  • Teeth
  • Toad In The Hole
  • Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Kate Garraway unmasked on the Masked Singer stage.
Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

