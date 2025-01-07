Who is Bush on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Bush appears on The Masked Singer UK series 6. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Bush, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Bush?

Bush first performed on the second episode of The Masked Singer UK season six.

Clues about this performer’s identity include the obvious suggestion that they are a fan of gardening, an emphasis on the idea they’re no “coward”, and the appearance of a wig and judges’ gavel in their VT.

Bush performed in the second episode of season six. Picture: ITV

So far, the show’s panelists have guessed names including Catherine O’Hara, Billie Piper and Garden Rescue’s Charlie Dimmock.

Viewers at home have suggested Bush might be EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy, because of the fact that they think they’ve managed to recognise her voice.

What songs has Bush sung on The Masked Singer UK?

On episode one of The Masked Singer UK series six, Bush sang a cover of ‘Wake Up Boo!’ by The Boo Radleys.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are the Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.