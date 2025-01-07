Who is Bush on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

On Air Now
7 January 2025, 13:27
The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.
The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.
But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?
Read on to find out more about Bush, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...
Bush first performed on the second episode of The Masked Singer UK season six.
Clues about this performer’s identity include the obvious suggestion that they are a fan of gardening, an emphasis on the idea they’re no “coward”, and the appearance of a wig and judges’ gavel in their VT.
So far, the show’s panelists have guessed names including Catherine O’Hara, Billie Piper and Garden Rescue’s Charlie Dimmock.
Viewers at home have suggested Bush might be EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy, because of the fact that they think they’ve managed to recognise her voice.
On episode one of The Masked Singer UK series six, Bush sang a cover of ‘Wake Up Boo!’ by The Boo Radleys.
The Masked Singer season six cast includes:
So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.
First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!
Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.