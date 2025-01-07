Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

On Air Now
7 January 2025, 13:29
The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.
The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.
But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?
Read on to find out more about Kingfisher, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...
Harry Redknapp, Alan Titchmarsh, Paul Whitehouse, Chris Packham and Daniel Radcliffe were all of The Masked Singer panelist’s first suggestions about who Kingfisher’s identity might be.
Clues which led to them to these conclusions included an East End accent; items including a radio, dog treats and a ‘Harry’ name tag in their VT; and the riddle: “Fishing and planting, digging and mowing, to reap the rewards, you better get sowing.”
Safely making it through to the next episodes of the show, Kingfisher is yet to be unmasked. Viewers at home think Harry Hill might be a name the show’s judges should consider in the future.
Kingfisher sang ‘Rainbow Connection’ by The Muppets’ Kermit the Frog in their first appearance in the show’s first episode.
The Masked Singer season six cast includes:
So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.
First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!
Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.