Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Kingfisher is one of The Masked Singer UK series six's characters. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Kingfisher, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

Who is Kingfisher?

Harry Redknapp, Alan Titchmarsh, Paul Whitehouse, Chris Packham and Daniel Radcliffe were all of The Masked Singer panelist’s first suggestions about who Kingfisher’s identity might be.

Clues which led to them to these conclusions included an East End accent; items including a radio, dog treats and a ‘Harry’ name tag in their VT; and the riddle: “Fishing and planting, digging and mowing, to reap the rewards, you better get sowing.”

Kingfisher with Joel Dommett after performing. Picture: ITV

Safely making it through to the next episodes of the show, Kingfisher is yet to be unmasked. Viewers at home think Harry Hill might be a name the show’s judges should consider in the future.

What songs has Kingfisher sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Kingfisher sang ‘Rainbow Connection’ by The Muppets’ Kermit the Frog in their first appearance in the show’s first episode.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.