Who is Pegasus on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

7 January 2025, 13:31
The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.
The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.
But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?
Read on to find out more about Pegasus, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...
Pegasus was the second contestant on The Masked Singer UK series six to be unmasked.
After her performance in the show’s second episode failed to get her past the episode’s final vote, Pegasus was revealed to be Dame Prue Leith.
Jonathan Ross correctly guessed Prue’s disguise during her first episode, meanwhile the show’s other panelists suggested she might be Clare Balding, Joanna Lumley, Elizabeth McGovern or Jane Seymore.
Viewers felt Prue’s identity was pretty obvious, however, as The Great British Bake Off judge’s voice was so distinctive.
Pegasus sand ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’’ by Gordon MacRae in their first and only The Masked Singer performance.
The Masked Singer season six cast includes:
So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.
First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!
Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed.
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.