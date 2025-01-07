Who is Pegasus on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Pegasus' identity has been revealed... Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Pegasus, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Pegasus?

Pegasus was the second contestant on The Masked Singer UK series six to be unmasked.

After her performance in the show’s second episode failed to get her past the episode’s final vote, Pegasus was revealed to be Dame Prue Leith.

Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Jonathan Ross correctly guessed Prue’s disguise during her first episode, meanwhile the show’s other panelists suggested she might be Clare Balding, Joanna Lumley, Elizabeth McGovern or Jane Seymore.

Viewers felt Prue’s identity was pretty obvious, however, as The Great British Bake Off judge’s voice was so distinctive.

What songs has Pegasus sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Pegasus sand ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’’ by Gordon MacRae in their first and only The Masked Singer performance.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.