Who is Pufferfish on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Pufferfish is a contestant on The Masked Singer UK series 6. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Pufferfish, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

Who is Pufferfish?

Pufferfish’s identity is yet to be revealed, but viewers and the show’s panelists believe they’ve been able to rumble that they’re an American as a result of the clues which were dropped in episode two.

An American football featured in Pufferfish’s VT, plus a reference to the Empire State Building. A bouquet seemingly from Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) also linked the character to the US.

Pufferfish performed in episode two. Picture: ITV

Guesses from the panel included Hayden Panettiere and Nicole Richie, as well as the closer-to-home suggestion of Stacey Solomon.

Many viewers are convinced that Pufferfish is Kim Cattrall, due to the reference to Sex and the City’s SJP and also Kim’s connections to both the US and UK.

What songs has Pufferfish sung on The Masked Singer UK?

On the second episode of The Masked Singer UK season six, Pufferfish sang ‘Good Luck, Bebe!’ by Chappell Roan.

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.