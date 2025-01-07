Who is Snail on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Snail, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

Who is Snail?

Snail’s identity hasn’t been unveiled yet, but clues have left fans with several strong guesses after their first performance in episode one.

Snail’s VT featured an old school uniform, a Chivalry and Etiquette book, and the riddle: “I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes my mind, I can be up in space.”

Davina McCall guessed that Snail might be Emma Willis, meanwhile Mo Gilligan suggested snail could be Love Island’s Amber Davis.

Viewers at home think it might be former X Factor judge Cheryl, connecting both her singing voice and also smaller details such as her seemingly saying “toon” instead of “tune”.

What songs has Snail sung on The Masked Singer UK?

‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter was Snail’s first The Masked Singer song.

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.