Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Tattoo performed on the first episode of The Masked Singer UK series six. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Tattoo, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

Who is Tattoo?

After Tattoo performed on the first episode of The Masked Singer 2025, the show’s panelists guessed they might be Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, Cheryl, Jessie Wallace or Paloma Faith.

Clues regarding Tattoo’s identity included a framed photo of Natalie Appleton featuring in their VT, a Robin Hood hat, a four-leaf clover and the riddle: “If you want a tattoo, then you surely have heard, you can't beat a loved one with one special word.”

Tattoo performing on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Theories from viewers about who Tattoo might be include the possibility that they might be Enya, Kelly Bright, or Denise Welch – but this definitely seems to be a character which has viewers pretty stumped for now.

What songs has Tattoo sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Tattoo took to the stage on Saturday (January 4) to sing ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.