Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Teeth, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

Who is Teeth?

Some of The Masked Singer’s clues about Teeth so far include the riddle: “I've been schooled in variety, I have lots in the mix, the way I perform knocks the audience for six,”; cryptic references to sports including diving, swimming and rugby; plus an item clue of a pair of binoculars.

The show’s episode one panel guessed Teeth could be Rob Beckett, Rylan, Alan Carr, Alex Scott, Nicola Adams or Alan Shearer.

After surviving the show’s first elimination vote, Teeth’s identity remains a mystery for now.

Viewers think they may have worked out that the famous face behind this mask might be Alan Carr, as Jonathan Ross had suggested earlier.

What songs has Teeth sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Teeth sang ‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo’ by Tony Christie while appearing on the first episode of The Masked Singer UK’s sixth season.

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.