Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

7 January 2025, 13:41

Teeth on The Masked Singer UK.
Teeth is part of The Masked Singer UK's 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Teeth, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.
The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Teeth?

Some of The Masked Singer’s clues about Teeth so far include the riddle: “I've been schooled in variety, I have lots in the mix, the way I perform knocks the audience for six,”; cryptic references to sports including diving, swimming and rugby; plus an item clue of a pair of binoculars.

The show’s episode one panel guessed Teeth could be Rob Beckett, Rylan, Alan Carr, Alex Scott, Nicola Adams or Alan Shearer.

Teeth performing on the first episode of The Masked Singer series six.
Teeth performed on the first episode of The Masked Singer series six. Picture: ITV

After surviving the show’s first elimination vote, Teeth’s identity remains a mystery for now.

Viewers think they may have worked out that the famous face behind this mask might be Alan Carr, as Jonathan Ross had suggested earlier.

What songs has Teeth sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Teeth sang ‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo’ by Tony Christie while appearing on the first episode of The Masked Singer UK’s sixth season.

Spag Bol, Dressed Crab, Tattoo, Snail, Kingfisher, and Teeth.
The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

  • Bear
  • Bush
  • Dressed Crab
  • Kingfisher
  • Pegasus
  • Pufferfish
Bear, Bush, Toad In The Hole, Pegasus, Pufferfish and Wolf.
The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV
  • Snail
  • Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)
  • Tattoo
  • Teeth
  • Toad In The Hole
  • Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Prue Leith revealed as Pegasus
Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

