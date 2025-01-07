Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Wolf is one of The Masked Singer UK series six's 12 mystery contestants. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Wolf, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Wolf?

Clues about who Wolf might be include items like a model boat, a bowling set, and a T-shirt with the words “wolfpack” on the back; hints that they’re a strong leader; and the riddle: “As a wolf I've held dominion over everything I see, wild woods, creek or cave, that’s my territory.”

Wolf performing on the second episode of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The show’s panelists believed Wolf could be Bono, David Tennant, Simon Le Bon, Phil Spencer or Mike Skinner.

Online, fan theories include Jason Donovan, Damien Lewis and Tony Hadley.

What songs has Wolf sung on The Masked Singer UK?

In episode two of The Masked Singer UK, Wolf sang ‘Let’s Dance’ by David Bowie.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.