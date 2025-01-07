Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

On Air Now
7 January 2025
The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.
The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.
But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?
Read on to find out more about Wolf, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...
Clues about who Wolf might be include items like a model boat, a bowling set, and a T-shirt with the words “wolfpack” on the back; hints that they’re a strong leader; and the riddle: “As a wolf I've held dominion over everything I see, wild woods, creek or cave, that’s my territory.”
The show’s panelists believed Wolf could be Bono, David Tennant, Simon Le Bon, Phil Spencer or Mike Skinner.
Online, fan theories include Jason Donovan, Damien Lewis and Tony Hadley.
In episode two of The Masked Singer UK, Wolf sang ‘Let’s Dance’ by David Bowie.
The Masked Singer season six cast includes:
So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.
First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!
Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.