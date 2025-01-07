Who is Spag Bol on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Spag Bol was the first to be unmasked on The Masked Singer UK series six. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

Spaghetti Bolognese was the first of The Masked Singer UK's 2025 cast to be unmasked.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Spag Bol, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Spag Bol?

Smooth presenter, journalist and TV star Kate Garraway was unmasked as the famous face behind Spaghetti Bolognese.

Despite being voted out at the end of episode one of the show’s sixth series, fans had to wait until the beginning of Sunday’s episode to see who was behind Spag Bol.

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

None of the show’s panelists were able to correctly identify Kate from her performance, nor the clues that were shared hinting at her early mornings, excellent listening skills and preference for a varied career.

However, many of the show’s viewers took to social media after episode one to correctly guess that Kate was the one behind the mask.

What songs has Spag Bol sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Spag Bol’s only performance of the season was ‘Look at Me’ by Geri Halliwell.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spag Bol herself after she was voted out in the first episode of the series.

Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.