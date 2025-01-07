Who is Spag Bol on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

On Air Now
7 January 2025, 13:34
Spaghetti Bolognese was the first of The Masked Singer UK's 2025 cast to be unmasked.
The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.
But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?
Read on to find out more about Spag Bol, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...
Smooth presenter, journalist and TV star Kate Garraway was unmasked as the famous face behind Spaghetti Bolognese.
Despite being voted out at the end of episode one of the show’s sixth series, fans had to wait until the beginning of Sunday’s episode to see who was behind Spag Bol.
None of the show’s panelists were able to correctly identify Kate from her performance, nor the clues that were shared hinting at her early mornings, excellent listening skills and preference for a varied career.
However, many of the show’s viewers took to social media after episode one to correctly guess that Kate was the one behind the mask.
Spag Bol’s only performance of the season was ‘Look at Me’ by Geri Halliwell.
So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.
First to be unmasked was Spag Bol herself after she was voted out in the first episode of the series.
Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.