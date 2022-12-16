Matt Goss opens up about how rare illness 'obliterates his confidence'

Speaking about his experience on the dancing show, Matt Goss revealed that having Poland Syndrome 'absolutely obliterates your confidence'. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Matt Goss has spoken about his diagnosis of Poland Syndrome and how it affected his time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing

Bros singer Matt Goss, 54, has opened up about his battle with Poland Syndrome, an illness that leaves sufferers with an asymmetrical body frame.

The singer, who was eliminated third on 2022's Strictly Come Dancing, was born with the disorder in which affected individuals have missing or underdeveloped muscles on one side of their body, causing abnormalities that can affect parts of the body including the chest, shoulder, arm, and hand.

Speaking about his experience on the dancing show, Goss revealed that having the illness 'absolutely obliterates your confidence'.

The singer added: "Since Strictly, I’ve had so many messages from people saying they have it, too, and I feel privileged to be in that club now.". Picture: Alamy

"I didn’t mention it initially because it’s not a disability, but it’s still something that absolutely obliterates your confidence," says Goss. Picture: Alamy

"The wardrobe department were very considerate of my feelings," he tells Red Magazine.

"I didn’t mention it initially because it’s not a disability, but it’s still something that absolutely obliterates your confidence."

Goss reveals that being diagnosed with Poland Syndrome was a relief of sorts: "It was very emotional when I found out what it was because I was like, 'Wow, I’m not a weirdo' – that was how I’d been made to feel."

The singer added: "Since Strictly, I’ve had so many messages from people saying they have it, too, and I feel privileged to be in that club now."

Goss went on to say that working with the costume department of the BBC show was one of his best experiences of being on Strictly.

The singer goes on to reveal that his newfound body confidence means he now wants to re-shoot some famous Bros photos from the 80s. Picture: Getty

"The costume team were relative strangers at the beginning but from the start they've always been very kind and discreet – it has really touched me.

"I have one pectoral muscle on the right side instead of two. The lower one is missing but the upper one is fine and strong.

"If I get a jacket made it will pull on the right side more. I have it tight on my right so it counterbalances my left side. Slim tailoring is good for me and my fashion is determined by my chest shape."

The singer goes on to reveal that his newfound body confidence means he now wants to re-shoot some famous Bros photos from the 80s.

"Nobody will have ever noticed but I often used to pose covering that side of my chest," he says. "After Strictly I plan to reshoot those pictures and show my chest. Those original pictures tell a story – I was self-conscious then."