Meat Loaf announces TV dating show based on his song 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)'

Singer and actor Meat Loaf has confirmed he is producing a TV dating show based around his 1993 smash hit single 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Meat Loaf has confirmed he is producing a TV dating show based around his 1993 smash hit single 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)'.

Meat Loaf is a larger than life character who looks to be bringing his own brand of eccentricity to the small screen.

Meat Loaf has confirmed he is the executive producer for a new TV dating show based on his hit song 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)'.

The series is currently in the early stages with Meat Loaf being joined Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash from production company Nobody's Hero for the relationship-based project.

“For the most part, we want to create shows that are funny, clever and buzzworthy, but two out of three ain’t bad,” Potts and Nash said, to which Meat Loaf added: “You took the words right out of my mouth.”

The show will see couples put their relationships to the test while trying to win cash prizes.

The pairings will go through physical challenges based on iconic ballads, where their communications and trust skills will be put to the test.

While now channel or air date has yet been announced, it has been confirmed that Meat Loaf himself will be a driving force for the shape of the show and the challenges behind-the-scenes.

Meat Loaf's 1977 album Bat Out of Hell went platinum with songs such as 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' and 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad' becoming huge hits for the star.

The star, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, released hit 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' in 1993 from the album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell and reached number one in 28 countries including the UK and USA.

The seven minute long music video for the song (above), inspired by Beauty and The Beast and The Phantom Of The Opera, has become a cult classic.