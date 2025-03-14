Meryl Streep and Martin Short romance ‘confirmed’ - all details

Meryl and Martin have reportedly been dating for over a year. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Only Murders in the Building stars appear to have been enjoying a youthful romance in their later years.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s much-rumoured romance has been ‘confirmed’ by a source close to the couple.

Page Six yesterday (March 13) published a report detailing how the pair – who have been the subject of dating speculation since late 2023 – have indeed been together for “well over a year now.”

According to this source, the pair’s romance was “completely unexpected” and “took [both] by surprise,” as neither was looking for a romance when they fell for each other.

Meryl and Martin have had fans speculating they might be in a relationship for many months. Picture: Getty

Meryl Streep split from her husband Don Gummer sometime in the late 2010s, meanwhile Martin Short has seemingly been single since his wife of 30 years Nancy Dolman passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010.

According to the source, Martin, 74, and Meryl, 75, have bonded over losing a significant other to cancer.

Meryl’s partner John Cazale died of lung cancer in 1977, and she has spoken in the past about how she has never fully “got over” (or wanted to get over) this loss.

Meryl and Martin have shared a friendship for many years, but it took starring as an onscreen couple in the Disney+/Hulu series Only Murders in the Building to seemingly lead to a real-life romantic connection developing between the two.

Watch Meryl Streep and Martin Short in the trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 3

The pair have attended several industry events such as 2024’s Golden Globes together in relation to their shared TV show, but have also been spotted hanging out away from their contractual obligations.

In March 2024 the couple attended a showing of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, and in March 2025 they attended a Saturday Night Live taping together.

In January 2025, Martin Short told People that the pair were “just very good friends, nothing more,” but it’s appeared that the pair have been enjoying courting secretly while in plain sight over the past year.

Both stars have regularly been spotted sharing a laugh together at industry events. Picture: Getty

Page Six’s source claims the pair are not interested in marriage.

“Meryl is still legally married to Don but even if she were divorced, that’s just not something that she or Martin are interested in,” they shared.

Instead, the pair are reportedly simply “happy dating as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

The pair’s “friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together,” the source added.

Without a doubt the pair’s meaningful and endearing relationship – whether romantic or platonic – also has the support of their fans.