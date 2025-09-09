Sir Michael Caine, 92, considering breaking retirement for THIS action role

9 September 2025, 14:59

Sir Michael Caine smiling at red carpet events
Sir Michael Caine may be about to retire from retirement. Picture: Getty/Mike Marsland/WireImage

By Hannah Watkin

The veteran actor announced his retirement from acting in 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Michael Caine may soon return to acting – despite announcing his retirement from the profession two years ago.

The 92-year-old star suggested in 2023 that, following his role in Oliver Parker’s emotional film The Great Escaper, he would no longer take on any new roles.

In The Great Escaper, Sir Michael played the role of real-life D-Day veteran Bernard Jordan, who broke out of his care home to attend the anniversary commemorations in Normandy in 2014.

The film also starred English acting icon Glenda Jackson in what became her final role.

THE GREAT ESCAPER Trailer (2023) Michael Caine

While promoting the comedy-drama, Michael told journalists that, having played the film’s lead role and receiving good reviews, he felt he might as well retire on that high.

But now, Variety reports that the Batman Begins and The Italian Job star is being tempted back to his beloved profession by the prospect of starring in a sequel to one of his previous films.

Film studio Lionsgate is currently working on a sequel to 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter with the film’s lead star Vin Diesel.

For the film, Vin Diesel would return as immortal witch hunter Kaulder, and it appears the team would also like to invite Sir Michael back to star again as Kaulder’s friend and mentor, Dolan.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Official Trailer – "Live Forever" - Vin Diesel

In their recent report, Variety revealed that a deal for Caine “hasn’t been finalized” yet, but that the actor is expected to reprise his role alongside Vin Diesel.

The Last Witch Hunter was a passion project for Vin, who based the story on a Dungeons & Dragons campaign of his own.

Elijah Wood, Rose Leslie and Julie Engelbrecht also starred in the original feature, which though initially poorly received, has since developed a global audience of firm fans.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas smiling at each other

Catherine Zeta-Jones' response to those who said Michael Douglas romance ‘would never last’
David Bowie got more than he bargained for from a co-star whilst filming Labyrinth.

The hilarious story behind David Bowie getting peed on by co-star whilst filming Labyrinth

David Bowie

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson looked in love at the London premiere of their new movie.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson dating rumours: All we know about ‘smitten’ pair

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson married in 2003, and the actor has revealed the secret to their lasting marriage.

Greg Wise reveals secret to happy marriage with Emma Thompson

Keith Urban performing and with Nicole Kidman

Did Keith Urban really QUIT interview after awkward relationship question?

Country

More on Smooth

Bryan Adams is returning to the UK for three more shows this year.

Bryan Adams announces three new UK tour dates: How to get tickets and more

Bryan Adams

Celine Dion smiling in 2024 and on stage earlier in her career.

Céline Dion prepares for unexpected comeback after Eurovision disappointment

Celine Dion

This Queen music video looks like it was a lot of fun to film...

Watch Queen get the giggles in must-be-seen music video bloopers

Queen

Barbra Streisand enlisted Bryan Adams for her first big hit in over a decade.

When Bryan Adams teamed up with Barbra Streisand in 1996 for a gorgeous one-off duet

Barbra Streisand

Watch George Michael’s haunting ‘Careless Whisper’ performance at historic show

Watch George Michael’s haunting ‘Careless Whisper’ performance at historic show

George Michael

Sting is being sued by his former The Police bandmates.

Why Sting is being sued by his former The Police bandmates

Sting

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper