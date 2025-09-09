Sir Michael Caine, 92, considering breaking retirement for THIS action role

The veteran actor announced his retirement from acting in 2023.

Sir Michael Caine may soon return to acting – despite announcing his retirement from the profession two years ago.

The 92-year-old star suggested in 2023 that, following his role in Oliver Parker’s emotional film The Great Escaper, he would no longer take on any new roles.

In The Great Escaper, Sir Michael played the role of real-life D-Day veteran Bernard Jordan, who broke out of his care home to attend the anniversary commemorations in Normandy in 2014.

The film also starred English acting icon Glenda Jackson in what became her final role.

While promoting the comedy-drama, Michael told journalists that, having played the film’s lead role and receiving good reviews, he felt he might as well retire on that high.

But now, Variety reports that the Batman Begins and The Italian Job star is being tempted back to his beloved profession by the prospect of starring in a sequel to one of his previous films.

Film studio Lionsgate is currently working on a sequel to 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter with the film’s lead star Vin Diesel.

For the film, Vin Diesel would return as immortal witch hunter Kaulder, and it appears the team would also like to invite Sir Michael back to star again as Kaulder’s friend and mentor, Dolan.

In their recent report, Variety revealed that a deal for Caine “hasn’t been finalized” yet, but that the actor is expected to reprise his role alongside Vin Diesel.

The Last Witch Hunter was a passion project for Vin, who based the story on a Dungeons & Dragons campaign of his own.

Elijah Wood, Rose Leslie and Julie Engelbrecht also starred in the original feature, which though initially poorly received, has since developed a global audience of firm fans.