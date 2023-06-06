Michael J Fox thanks concerned fans after recent on-stage stumble

6 June 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 6 June 2023, 12:53

Michael J Fox recently stumbled at a Back To The Future fan convention.
Michael J. Fox recently stumbled at a Back To The Future fan convention. Picture: SplashNews/Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael J Fox has battled Parkinson's disease for over thirty years.

After his initial diagnosis in 1991, the Back To The Future star's life was changed immeasurably by the illness.

What Michael J. Fox has strived to do since, and succeeded in doing, is highlighting the effect of Parkinson's to a global audience and campaigning for research into the disease.

He set up The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000 which has since gone on to contribute over $100 million of funding to finding a cure.

Recently, he offered a glimpse into the impact of Parkinson's on his life then and how he continues to live his life now with the disease having a greater hold on his body.

His documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie was released earlier this year, and was a heart-warming insight into Michael's battle and unbreakable lust for life in spite of the disease.

But his adoring fans were left concerned after seeing the actor stumble on-stage during a recent Back To The Future fan convention.

Michael J. Fox has helped to raise millions for research into Parkinson's disease since his diagnosis in 1991. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Michael J. Fox has helped to raise millions for research into Parkinson's disease since his diagnosis in 1991. (AP Photo/George Walker IV). Picture: Alamy

Michael took to the stage for a talk alongside co-stars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson without crutches to support him.

As he bowed to his friends, Michael took a stumble which saw the entire audience gasp in horror, though was luckily spared an injury as there was a sofa to break his fall.

To allay any concerns from those in attendance, he even jumped up from the couch moments later to indicate he was fine after the near-fall.

Even though he remained chipper throughout the subsequent talk, fans were left concerned about Michael's increasing frailty after the heart-in-mouth moment.

Michael J. Fox falls onstage at ‘Back to the Future’ expo amid Parkinson’s battle

They then took to the Family Ties star's Instagram account to address their concerns after the convention.

Michael posted a series of pictures alongside his Back To The Future co-stars as well as Happy Days icon Henry Winkler, and fans thought he seemed shaken by the incident.

Despite concerns from his loyal fanbase, Michael took to Instagram to thank everyone that came to see him in Philadelphia, assuring everyone he was fine.

"To the city of brotherly love, thanks so much!" he wrote alongside a picture of him in a hotel room. "Great fans @fanexpophiladelphia, great food at @middlechildclubhouse, fantastic time, we will be back!"

Michael didn't address the stumble directly in his post, so he was seemingly unshaken - if anything, it's more commonplace than we'd expect.

The star recently opened up about his decreasing health to CBS Mornings in April of this year when his documentary was due for release.

He revealed that his experience with Parkinson's disease is "getting harder", further commenting at the time: "Every day it gets tougher, but that's the way it is."

At least for now, the 61-year-old actor is still mobile enough to meet and greet his beloved fans, and that's something to savour.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic: Then and now

Titanic cast then and now: Where are the stars of the 1997 movie today?

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet ever date? A timeline of the inseparable pair's relationship

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet ever date? A timeline of the inseparable pair's relationship
Ever since its release in 1997, movie The Devil's Own has been plagued by rumours its two lead actors clashed on set (pictured: L to R) Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt.

Why did Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt fall out? Indiana Jones star reveals reason behind pair's feud
Susan Boyle gave Britain's Got Talent viewers 'goosebumps' when she made a surprise return to the TV show on Sunday night (June 4).

BGT: Susan Boyle gives surprise performance after suffering stroke amid fear 'she'd never perform again'

Britain's Got Talent

Roman Kemp apologises after Rod Stewart swears on The One Show

Rod Stewart accidentally swears live on The One Show, forcing presenters to apologise

Rod Stewart

More on Smooth

Here are 10 trailblazing artists that have made the LGBTQ+ community more visible in the world through their music.

10 iconic popstars who broke LGBT boundaries

Music

1970s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Midge Ure has revealed in a new interview that George Michael had a hand in increasing Band Aid's record sales - to the detriment of his own.

George Michael's Band Aid gesture: Midge Ure reveals Wham! star's incredible selfless act in 1984

George Michael

Richard Marx and Olivia Newton-John

Richard Marx was "madly in love" with Olivia Newton-John before they worked together

Music

Let Loose in 1995 (L-R: Lee Murray, Richie Wermerling, Rob Jeffrey)

What happened to Let Loose? What the 'Crazy for You' band did next

Music

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother