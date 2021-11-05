The Mrs Doubtfire stage musical will make its UK premiere in 2022

5 November 2021, 13:25 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 16:03

Mrs. Doubtfire the musical is heading to Manchester Opera House next year.
Mrs. Doubtfire the musical is heading to Manchester Opera House next year. Picture: Story House PR

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Get your hoovers and handbags at the ready: Mrs Doubtfire is coming to the UK.

The UK premiere of the new musical comedy Mrs Doubtfire has been revealed, with the broadway show heading to Manchester Opera House next year.

In a limited run of performances from 2nd September to 1st October 2022, the play comes to the UK after a spectacular run at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019 which was extended due to demand.

Based on the iconic 1993 movie featuring the legendary Robin Williams, the broadway play injects new life into the story of an out-of-work actor on the brink of divorce and losing custody of his kids, and how he'll do anything to stay in their lives. Like transforming himself into a Scottish nanny, for instance!

The hilarious and heartfelt comedy is precisely what the world needs right now, and producers Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson are thrilled to bring the musical to a UK audience in presentation with Buena Vista Theatrical.

"She&squot;s crossing the pond, dearies!"
"She's crossing the pond, dearies!". Picture: Story House PR

"We are thrilled to announce that Mrs Doubtfire will make its UK premiere next year. Manchester is one of the great cities of theatre, and we can’t wait to bring Mrs Doubtfire to the Opera House." said producers McCollum and Wilson.

"We hope audiences will take this hilarious and touching show to their hearts, and promise a great evening for everyone!”

During the musical's record-breaking run in Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre which sold selling over $4.7M worth of tickets and played to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances, Mrs Doubtfire soon made its way to Broadway.

The musical has a prestigious Tony Award-winning team behind it, with original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, and direction by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks.

Talking about bringing the iconic fictional nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire to the UK, Sarah Bleasdale, the General Manager of Palace and Opera House Theatres, said: 

“We’re incredibly excited to have another production launching in the UK from Manchester, and this time – direct from Broadway."

"We continue to proudly showcase the very best in new musical theatre under our Manchester gets it first banner and know that our audiences have a real treat on the way with the iconic Mrs Doubtfire. A big moment for our theatres and the city, and a production we cannot wait to open our doors to."

Tickets for the Manchester season of Mrs. Doubtfire go on priority sale on Monday 8 November and on general sale on Thursday 11 November at www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk.

Mrs Doubtfire dates (Manchester Opera House):

  • From Friday 2 September 2022
  • Until Saturday 1 October 2022

Performance Times:

