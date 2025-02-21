Neighbours cancelled once again after less than two-year Amazon revival

21 February 2025, 10:29

Neighbours cast
Neighbours' future is uncertain once more. Picture: Neighbours

By Hannah Watkin

The famous Australian soap opera was saved from cancellation by Amazon in 2022, but has now been dropped by the streamer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neighbours has been cancelled for a second time, less than two years after its revival series began airing on Amazon Freevee.

The Australian soap – which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this March – was originally saved from cancellation by the streaming service in late 2022.

News of the show’s second cancellation was revealed via its own social media channels today (February 21), in a statement which explained: “We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025.

“New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love,” it continued.

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison celebrated the show and its loyal fans in the statement, saying: “Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades.”

He also referenced Neighbours’ 2024 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series, the show’s first Emmy nod over its 40-year history.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally,” Jason continued.

Neighbours 2025 Spoilers – New promo previews the year ahead

He also hinted that the programme may look again for a new distributor willing to invest in its future, saying: “We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

Fans commented they were “heartbroken” at today’s news, with many also sharing: “Not again,” “how sad” and pledging to “save it again!”

Neighbours began airing on Australia’s Seven Network on March 18, 1985.

The original show was cancelled after just four months, but was immediately picked up by Network Ten where it rose to great fame.

Neighbours 1985 Opening Titles Version 1 (Episode 1)

In the late 80s the show became a huge hit with UK audiences, and from 2008 the show was primarily funded by its then-UK broadcaster, Channel 5.

Famous for having launched the acting careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie in its fictional Ramsay Street, the show’s 2022 finale episode was a 90-minute long celebration of the programme with many star cameos.

It’s unclear whether this December will see a similar send-off planned for the much-loved programme.

