Patrick Swayze’s brother Sean dies aged 63, family confirm

Patrick Swayze's younger brother Sean has died. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Sean Swayze was the younger brother of the late Dirty Dancing star.

Patrick Swayze’s younger brother Sean Swayze has died aged 63, family have confirmed.

The late Dirty Dancing star’s brother had been suffering from liver disease.

According to TMZ via Sean’s son Jesse Swayze, Sean died on December 15 from health complications brought on by cirrhosis of the liver.

Sean’s death was also confirmed by his cousin Rachel M Leon via social media in mid-December.

Alongside a photo of her cousin dressed in a Dirty Dancing themed shirt, she penned: “I'm heartbroken to share that my cousin Sean Swayze passed away today...

“He was always fun and full of life,” she added, mourning: “Just recently, we were talking about him coming down to Texas to spend time with us, and I was really looking forward to it.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his brother Don Swayze and his children, Cassie Swayze, Kyle Swayze and Jesse Swayze...

“Sean, I love you so much, and we will miss you dearly,” her tribute finished.

Patrick Swayze with family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Picture: Getty

Sean and Patrick were two of five children.

Their sister Vicky Lynn died in 1994, leaving older brother Don and sister Bambi now as the only surviving Swayze siblings.

Patrick passed away aged 57 in September 2009 after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in January 2008.

In 2022, ahead of the 35th anniversary of Dirty Dancing, Patrick’s wife Lisa Niemi remembered her husband as a “one of a kind” star.

Patrick Swayze with his wife Lisa Niemi in 2006. Picture: Alamy

“It's very strange to have someone so far away and yet have them still so incredibly close in your heart,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like he's with me every day, but, of course, it'd be nice to have him physically in the room,” she added.

“But, I tell you what, we had a great ride, and there's so much to be grateful for.”