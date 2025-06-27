Who is Penny Lancaster? Her marriage to Rod Stewart, children, age and career revealed

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Penny Lancaster has been Rod Stewart's other half for nearly two decades.

Penny Lancaster is an English model and TV personality, known for her regular appearances as a panellist on Loose Women and other shows like MasterChef and Famous and Fighting Crime.

Keep reading to learn more about her career, plus to find out how she met Rod Stewart, and how many children they have...