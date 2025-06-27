Who is Penny Lancaster? Her marriage to Rod Stewart, children, age and career revealed

27 June 2025, 17:05

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart in 2015
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Penny Lancaster has been Rod Stewart's other half for nearly two decades.

Penny Lancaster is an English model and TV personality, known for her regular appearances as a panellist on Loose Women and other shows like MasterChef and Famous and Fighting Crime.

Keep reading to learn more about her career, plus to find out how she met Rod Stewart, and how many children they have...

  1. Who is Penny Lancaster?

    Penny Lancaster in 2004
    Penny Lancaster in 2004. Picture: Getty

    Penny Lancaster is an English model, photographer and TV personality.

    She is probably best known for being married to rock legend Sir Rod Stewart.

    In 2014, she joined ITV lunchtime show Loose Women as a regular panellist.

    In 2007, she appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. She made it through six weeks before being eliminated.

  2. When did she meet Rod Stewart and how many children does she have?

    View this post on Instagram

    With love from Amalfi 🇮🇹 Bellissimo💚❤️

    A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on

    In 1999, Penny met singer Rod Stewart, who asked her to take photos of him whilst on tour.

    She gave birth to her first child, Alistair, in November 2005. In 2011, she had her second child (and Rod's eighth), Aiden.

    The couple married in June 2007 at La Cervara near Portofino, Italy.

  3. Penny Lancaster age: How old is she?

    Penny Lancaster was born on March 15, 1971. She celebrated her 54th birthday in 2025. Her husband Rod Stewart turned 74 in the same year.

    She was raised by parents Graham and Sally, and she also has a brother named Oliver.

    Aged six, Penny took up dance, learning tap, ballet and modern but quit at the age of 16 due to her height

    Six years later, she became a certified fitness trainer. She was later spotted by a model scout.

  4. Penny Lancaster height: How tall is she?

    Penny stands at 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in) tall.

