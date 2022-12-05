Peter Kay breaks down on stage as he gets huge standing ovation on first night of comeback tour

5 December 2022, 12:13

Peter Kay broke down on stage as he received a standing ovation
Peter Kay broke down on stage as he received a standing ovation. Picture: Robert_Burke/Twitter

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Comedian Peter Kay got an emotional standing ovation at the start of his comeback tour in Manchester at the weekend.

Peter Kay was overcome with emotion when he received a standing ovation as he walked on stage on Friday night (December 2).

The 49-year-old comedian hadn't performed stand-up for 12 years due to personal reasons.

The audience were ecstatic to see the comic on stage at the Manchester O2 Arena, and clapped, cheered and chanted his name for several minutes.

Fan footage from the event shows Kay totally overcome by the reception as he leans over a stool and dabbed his eyes.
Fan footage from the event shows Kay totally overcome by the reception as he leans over a stool and dabbed his eyes. Picture: billynewton123/Twitter
After a thunderous applause from the packed arena, Peter Kay looks up and his face is overcome with emotion.
After a thunderous applause from the packed arena, Peter Kay looks up and his face is overcome with emotion. Picture: Robert_Burke/Twitter

"Oh Jesus look at me, I mean what's that all about... how am I supposed to do bloody comedy now?" Peter reportedly told the crowd.

"I can't believe I cried, where did it come from, all that emotion?"

Peter Kay cancelled his last tour in December 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances" and has rarely been seen in public since.
Peter Kay cancelled his last tour in December 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances" and has rarely been seen in public since. Picture: Robert_Burke/Twitter

His new tour will see him perform in Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham and a monthly residency at London's O2 arena, set to last into 2025.

