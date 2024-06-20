Princess Diana 'fancied' Kevin Costner, Prince William told The Bodyguard star

20 June 2024, 14:25

Princess Diana 'fancied' Kevin Costner, Prince William told The Bodyguard star
Princess Diana 'fancied' Kevin Costner, Prince William told The Bodyguard star. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

The Prince of Wales revealed that his mother had a soft spot for the Hollywood star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William told Kevin Costner that his mother Princess Diana had a crush on him, the actor has revealed.

Costner and the princess had once been in conversation about collaborating on a sequel to The Bodyguard, the hit 1992 film starring Whitney Houston.

The actor told People magazine: "Sarah [Ferguson] was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?'

"She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk."

15 years later, Costner had a "sweet conversation" with the Prince of Wales – who revealed what his mum had said about her meeting with the actor.

"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay'," Costner said.

"We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands...

"The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

Costner pauses after delivering the line and looks shocked himself as he recounts the incredible story.

COSTNER,HOUSTON, THE BODYGUARD, 1992
COSTNER,HOUSTON, THE BODYGUARD, 1992. Picture: Alamy

"We talked about a half hour," Kevin continues. "I'll never say what we talked about, but it was a very sweet thing.

"And we just chatted and we both broke away. And we never became pen pals or did anything like that.

"But I've had such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."

Smooth's Untold Stories: Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Donald Sutherland in 2013

Legendary actor Donald Sutherland dies aged 88, as son Kiefer pays tribute

Simon Cowell was nearly brought to tears when a nurse from California gave an emotional rendition of 'And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going' made famous by the broadway musical, Dreamgirls.

Stunned Simon Cowell gives nurse standing ovation after incredible ‘Dreamgirls’ cover: ‘Hardest song in the world’
Ian McKellen in Player Kings

Sir Ian McKellen hospitalised after falling off stage during West End performance

School janitor, Richard Goodall, stunned Simon Cowell with a powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''.

School janitor, 55, stuns Simon Cowell with Golden Buzzer winning performance of 'Don't Stop Believin'
Michael Jackson was once in the running to play Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton's 1990 movie, Johnny Depp has claimed.

Was Michael Jackson almost Edward Scissorhands? Johnny Depp claims he beat him to the role

Michael Jackson

More on Smooth

Barry Gibb's would serenade his gorgeous wife Linda throughout his entire career.

Watch Barry Gibb serenade his beloved wife Linda with tender rendition of 'Words'

Barry Gibb

Come on Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

Come on Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners: Song meaning, lyrics, covers and more facts revealed

Song Facts

Jamie xx and Robyn

Jamie xx releases new song 'Life' with Robyn

Chill

Tom Chaplin of Keane, then and now

Tom Chaplin facts: The life, songs, and Masked Singer stint of the Keane frontman

Fact Profiles

The xx: Jamie XX, Romy and Oliver Simm

The xx's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Crowded House in concert

Crowded House announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour: Dates, venues and ticket details revealed

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents