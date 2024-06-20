Princess Diana 'fancied' Kevin Costner, Prince William told The Bodyguard star

Princess Diana 'fancied' Kevin Costner, Prince William told The Bodyguard star. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

The Prince of Wales revealed that his mother had a soft spot for the Hollywood star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William told Kevin Costner that his mother Princess Diana had a crush on him, the actor has revealed.

Costner and the princess had once been in conversation about collaborating on a sequel to The Bodyguard, the hit 1992 film starring Whitney Houston.

The actor told People magazine: "Sarah [Ferguson] was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?'

"She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk."

15 years later, Costner had a "sweet conversation" with the Prince of Wales – who revealed what his mum had said about her meeting with the actor.

"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay'," Costner said.

"We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands...

"The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

Costner pauses after delivering the line and looks shocked himself as he recounts the incredible story.

"We talked about a half hour," Kevin continues. "I'll never say what we talked about, but it was a very sweet thing.

"And we just chatted and we both broke away. And we never became pen pals or did anything like that.

"But I've had such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."