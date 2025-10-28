Prunella Scales, beloved Fawlty Towers actress, dies aged 93

28 October 2025, 11:33

By Sian Hamer

Prunella Scales was best known for playing hotel manager Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers.

Prunella Scales has died at the age of 93, her sons have announced.

Samuel and Joseph West said in a statement: "Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.

"Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home."

Samuel and Joseph revealed that Prunella was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

“She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren."

The statement concluded: “We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

Prunella Scales with her sons, Samuel and Joseph West
Prunella Scales with her sons, Samuel and Joseph West. Picture: Getty

Prunella was best known for her role as hotel manager Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers.

She also portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in 1991's A Question of Attribution, a performance which earned the actress a BAFTA nomination.

In 1963, Scales wed actor Timothy West; the pair remained married until West's death in 2024.

They shared two sons together, Samuel and Joseph. Samuel has followed in his parents' footsteps and is an actor and director.

