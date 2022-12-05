Richard Osman shares beautiful wedding photo after getting married to Ingrid Oliver

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Pointless star Richard Osman has shared the first picture from his wedding to Ingrid Oliver this weekend.

The popular TV presenter and author, 51, married Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver on Saturday, after two years together.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Richard wrote: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100.

"Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."

The couple got married at Goodwood House, the Duke of Richmond’s seat in West Sussex, near to where Richard grew up.

The photo sees the happy couple leaving the ceremony, with a very smiley Ingrid in her stunning white gown. Richard is wearing a blue suit with a red rose on his chest.

The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nAoOcUPIhz — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 5, 2022

Richard Osman first met Ingrid, 45, when she appeared on his TV game show House of Games.

Speaking on This Morning, Richard said: "Ingrid came on House of Games. I knew who she was through social media. We'd never met – I had never met her. I had a little twinkle in my eye, I'll admit that.

"She came on, we filmed that day together. Our first date is completely on camera. After filming, I was thinking, 'How can I ask her for a drink, this is difficult.'"

Richard, a father of two, also revealed that fellow guest, Matthew Pinsent, suggested that they all go for a drink, with Richard saying: "And I thought, thank you!"