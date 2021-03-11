These are the top 10 richest women in the world

There are 234 female billionaires in the world, and counting.

From L'Oreal cosmetics heiresses and mining entrepreneurs to BMW executives and pharmaceutical moguls, inherited wealth and self-made billions rule the roost.

So just who are the globe's female billionaires and how did they make their fortunes?

Australia: Gina Rinehart's net worth is $13.1 billion Gina Rinehart is the richest person in Australia. Picture: Getty Gina Rinehart, 66, made her fortune in Australian mining. The daughter of iron-ore explorer Lang Hancock, Gina has been the chairperson of mineral extracting company Hancock Prospecting Group since 1992, when she inherited a 76.6% share of the business upon her father's death. See more: The world's richest female singer is revealed, and the result is surprising In the 2010's, Gina expanded the company into Television, newspaper and agriculture, and as of 2020 is the richest person in Australia.

China: Zhong Huijuan's net worth is $14.6 billion Zhong Huijuan is the richest self-made woman in Asia. Picture: Getty Zhong Huijuan, 59, founded drug making group Hansoh Pharmaceutical in 1995. The company, which specialises in the production of cancer, anti-diabetic, psychoactive and other drugs rose 10% in stocks from January to March 2020 when COVID-19 was most active in China. The former chemistry teacher is the richest self-made woman in the whole of Asia.

USA: Laurene Powell Jobs' net worth is $16.4 billion Laurene Powell Jobs is the widow of Apple co-foundwer Steve Jobs. Picture: Getty Laurene, 56, is the widow of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. In 1997, she co-founded and became president of College Track, a foundation that helps prepare disadvantaged kids for college and since 2016 has chaired Emerson Collective, a philanthropic and investment company that advocates for social reform in the United States. When Steve Jobs died in 2011, Laurene inherited a 7.3% stake in Disney (worth an estimated $11.1 billion) and 38.5 million shares in Apple.

Germany: Susanne Klatten's net worth is $16.8 billion Susanne Klatten is the wealthiest woman in Germany. Picture: Getty Susanne Klatten, 58, is the heir to German carmaker, BMW. Due to coronavirus and the rapid downturn in the demand for new cars, her net worth has been cut by 20% in 2020. Susanne is also the sole owner of pharmaceutical company, Altana, and is currently the richest woman in Germany.

China: Yang Huiyan's net worth is $20.3 billion View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Flyer Asia (@highflyerasia) on Apr 18, 2019 at 7:23pm PDT 38-year-old Yang made her fortune as a property developer. She inherited a majority shareholdership of her father's real estate company Country Garden in 2007 and is the richest woman in Asia. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Yang's company set up automated food dispensing machines for Chinese medical workers in Wuhan.

USA: Jacqueline Mars' net worth is $24.7 billion Jacqueline Mars is part of the famous Mars candy family. Picture: Getty Jacqueline Mars, 80, inherited a third of the $35 billion Mars brand. She is the granddaughter of Frank C. Mars, who founded the company and worked for the business for 20 years, serving on the board until 2016.

USA: Mackenzie Bezos' net worth is $36 billion Mackenzie Bezos is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Picture: Getty Mackenzie Bezos, 50, is the ex-wide of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. An award-winning novelist, Mackenzie shot onto the rich list due to her divorce settlement of at least $35 million when she received a quarter of her ex-husband's shares in Amazon. She has been the director of the anti-bullying company she founded, Bystander Revolution, since 2014 and in May 2019, Mackenzie signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of her personal fortune.

USA: Julia Koch's net worth is $38.2 billion Julia Koch is the world's third richest woman. Picture: Getty Julia Koch, 57, is the widow of billionaire David Koch, who died in 2019. Her first year on the rich list, Julia inherited a 42% share of Koch Industries upon her husband's death. The company is a huge North American multinational, with subsidiaries in in oil manufacturing, minerals, fertilizers and ranching.

France: Françoise Bettencourt Meyers' net worth is $48.9 billion The L'Oreal heiress is the second richest woman in the world. Picture: Getty Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, 66, is the heiress of the L'Oreal cosmetics empire. Her mother, the daughter of L'Oreal's founder Eugène Schueller, died in 2017, leaving the full fortune of the company to Françoise. Her fortune has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with shares dropping by 12% in the first fortnight of March 2020. In that same month, L'Oreal announced it would begin factory production of hand sanitizer for France and the rest of Europe.