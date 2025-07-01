Robert De Niro cuddles two-year-old daughter Gia in rare father-daughter outing at children's concert

Robert De Niro cuddles two-year-old daughter Gia in rare father-daughter outing at children's concert. Picture: Getty / Instagram / The Wiggles

By Sian Hamer

The legendary film star shares Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Robert De Niro couldn't stop smiling on a recent family outing to watch The Wiggles.

The 81-year-old actor was joined by girlfriend Tiffany Chen and their daughter Gia to meet the Australian children's music group ahead of their concert in New York City.

Niro and Chen, who is a martial arts instructor, welcomed two-year-old Gia on April 6, 2023. She is the Taxi Driver actor's seventh child.

See the adorable photo of Robert De Niro and daughter Gia below

The sweet moment was shared by The Wiggles' official Instagram account last weekend.

"What an honour it was to meet the legendary Robert De Niro and his family before our concert in New York City tonight," reads the caption.

Despite largely choosing to keep his private life out of the limelight, De Niro has opened up about being a dad to Gia.

"I spend my mornings watching Miss Rachel with her, and I give her the bottle," he previously told The Times.

Robert De Niro with youngest daughter, Gia. Picture: Robert De Niro

"I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

It was 1976 when the actor became a father for the first time, adopting daughter Drena the same year he wed her mother, Diahnne Abbott. In November that year, the pair welcomed son Raphael.

De Niro's twins, Julian and Airyn, were born in 1995; his son Elliot in 1998; daughter Helen in 2011; and his youngest child, Gia, in 2023.