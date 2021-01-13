Rufus Hound facts: Comedian and Dancing on Ice star's age, wife and career revealed

On Air Now
13 January 2021, 14:40
Rufus Hound famously quit Celebrity Juice but where is he now? Here’s all the facts you need to know about the comedian including his real name and children.
Here’s everything you need to know about the talented star, from his age to his family life:
Rufus Hound is a popular British comedian and TV presenter.
In 2000, he quit his job as an account executive for Claire's Accessories to begin a full-time career a stand-up comedian. While working at the Edinburgh Festival, he started using the stage name 'Rufus Hound' for the first time.
His real name is Robert James Blair Simpson.
Rufus has appeared in a number of TV and radio comedy panel shows over the years, including Celebrity Juice and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
He has played a fictionalised version of himself in the CBBC series Hounded, has voiced Waffle in Waffle the Wonder Dog and played Sam Swift in an episode of Doctor Who.
Rufus has also had a very successful career on stage, appearing in plays and musicals such as One Man Two Guv'nors, The Wind in the Willows, and Don Quixote.
Rufus was born on March 6, 1979. He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2020.
He was born in Surrey.
In April 2007, Rufus married his partner Beth Johnson at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple had met at the Reading Festival the year before.
They have two children together: Alby and Hilda.
Rufus and Beth announced their separation in April 2020.
