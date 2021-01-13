Rufus Hound facts: Comedian and Dancing on Ice star's age, wife and career revealed

13 January 2021, 14:40

Rufus Hound is a comedian best known for his role on Celebrity Juice
Rufus Hound is a comedian best known for his role on Celebrity Juice. Picture: PA

Rufus Hound famously quit Celebrity Juice but where is he now? Here’s all the facts you need to know about the comedian including his real name and children.

Here’s everything you need to know about the talented star, from his age to his family life:

  1. Who is Rufus Hound and what is his real name?

    Rufus Hound is a popular British comedian and TV presenter.

    In 2000, he quit his job as an account executive for Claire's Accessories to begin a full-time career a stand-up comedian. While working at the Edinburgh Festival, he started using the stage name 'Rufus Hound' for the first time.

    His real name is Robert James Blair Simpson.

    Rufus has appeared in a number of TV and radio comedy panel shows over the years, including Celebrity Juice and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

    He has played a fictionalised version of himself in the CBBC series Hounded, has voiced Waffle in Waffle the Wonder Dog and played Sam Swift in an episode of Doctor Who.

    Rufus has also had a very successful career on stage, appearing in plays and musicals such as One Man Two Guv'nors, The Wind in the Willows, and Don Quixote.

  2. How old is Rufus Hound?

    Rufus was born on March 6, 1979. He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2020.

    He was born in Surrey.

  3. Is Rufus Hound married and does he have children?

    Rufus Hound with wife Beth and children Alby and Hilda in 2015
    Rufus Hound with wife Beth and children Alby and Hilda in 2015. Picture: Getty

    In April 2007, Rufus married his partner Beth Johnson at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple had met at the Reading Festival the year before.

    They have two children together: Alby and Hilda.

    Rufus and Beth announced their separation in April 2020.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

David Hasselhoff is selling 100's of items of memorabilia in what is every '80s and '90s TV fan's dream auction.

David Hasselhoff is auctioning 100s of Baywatch and Knight Rider items and will deliver actual KITT car to new owner
Olivia Newton-John has dismissed sexist claims about Grease

Olivia Newton-John dismisses claims Grease is sexist: 'It's just a girl in love with a guy'

Olivia Newton-John

Roger Moore with Tanya Roberts

Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died, aged 65
Princess Diana played the piano during the Royals' famous 1983 Australian tour, just months after welcoming their first child Prince William.

When Princess Diana stunned onlookers with her extraordinary piano-playing skills

Royals

Can you win Family Fortunes

QUIZ: Can you win Family Fortunes? See how many top answers you can guess

Quizzes

More on Smooth

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Music

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father on what would have been his 74th birthday

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father with lovely family photo

David Bowie

George Michael was being presented the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award – also known as the Video Vanguard Award – when he gave Madonna a sensual kiss on the lips.

When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards

George Michael

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

Barry Gibb and son Stephen perform stunning lockdown medley of stripped back Bee Gees hits

Bee Gees

Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

QUIZ: Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

Quizzes

Gary Barlow and Rod Stewart

Gary Barlow kicks off new Crooner Sessions series with amazing Rod Stewart duet

Take That