Sir Patrick Stewart planning to retire from acting, reports say

6 November 2025, 11:26

Sir Patrick Stewart smiling
Sir Patrick may be planning to bring his acting career to an end. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The veteran actor is rumoured to be stepping down after filming Avengers: Doomsday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Patrick Stewart may be planning to retire from acting very soon.

In recent days, a rumour has emerged that the Star Trek star means for his part in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday to be his final acting role.

Sir Patrick is reprising his X-Men role as Professor X in the upcoming Marvel project, which is currently in production and due for release in December 2026.

Speculation about the 85-year-old's career plans was discussed on pop culture podcast The Kristian Harloff Show recently (via NME).

Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.
Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Picture: Alamy

Host Kristian shared the “big” news, claiming he’d heard the actor would be “done with acting” after completing the film.

“Apparently, this is it... he’s stepping down,” he continued.

Smooth Radio has reached out to Sir Patrick's team for comment on this story.

Patrick first portrayed his X-Men character in 2000’s X-Men, and he has since returned to the role in seven films.

Avengers: Doomsday | Now in Production

The renowned stage and screen actor is one of a huge A-list cast announced for Avengers: Doomsday, which also includes his X-Men co-star, friend and fellow national treasure Sir Ian McKellen.

The film will also star Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Florence Pugh to name just a few more of its big names.

Sir Patrick was last on-screen in the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard, which saw him reprise his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jean-Luc Picard.

He last appeared on stage in a revival of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land in 2016.

Kate Garraway has opened up about her The Celebrity Traitors experience.

Kate Garraway's candid thoughts on ‘flabbergasting’ Celebrity Traitors experience

John Lewis’ 2025 Christmas advert is a nostalgic tearjerker – watch here!

Christmas

John Cleese describes Prunella Scales as 'perfect' in touching tribute to his Fawlty Towers co-star
Prunella Scales, beloved Fawlty Towers actress, dies aged 93

Prunella Scales, beloved Fawlty Towers actress, dies aged 93

Film poster artist Drew Struzan has died.

Legendary Hollywood film poster designer Drew Struzan dies aged 78

Kylie Christmas album cover and Kylie Minogue smiling with Christmas themed decorations all around her

Kylie Minogue releases new Christmas song as she announces festive album re-release

Music

Rick Astley in 1988. (Photo by Mike Prior/Getty Images)

Rick Astley's 10 greatest songs, ever

Song Lists

Boy George recently chatted all things Culture Club with Smooth Radio.

Boy George reveals the music icon who changed music videos forever

Boy George

Dolly Parton gives great advice

Dolly Parton’s moving advice for musicians in times of crisis

Dolly Parton

Some songs from Prince's vault have been released.

Inside Prince’s vault where thousands of unreleased songs are reportedly still hidden

Prince

Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown!

Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2025!

Country

