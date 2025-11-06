Sir Patrick Stewart planning to retire from acting, reports say

Sir Patrick may be planning to bring his acting career to an end. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The veteran actor is rumoured to be stepping down after filming Avengers: Doomsday.

Sir Patrick Stewart may be planning to retire from acting very soon.

In recent days, a rumour has emerged that the Star Trek star means for his part in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday to be his final acting role.

Sir Patrick is reprising his X-Men role as Professor X in the upcoming Marvel project, which is currently in production and due for release in December 2026.

Speculation about the 85-year-old's career plans was discussed on pop culture podcast The Kristian Harloff Show recently (via NME).

Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Picture: Alamy

Host Kristian shared the “big” news, claiming he’d heard the actor would be “done with acting” after completing the film.

“Apparently, this is it... he’s stepping down,” he continued.

Smooth Radio has reached out to Sir Patrick's team for comment on this story.

Patrick first portrayed his X-Men character in 2000’s X-Men, and he has since returned to the role in seven films.

Avengers: Doomsday | Now in Production

The renowned stage and screen actor is one of a huge A-list cast announced for Avengers: Doomsday, which also includes his X-Men co-star, friend and fellow national treasure Sir Ian McKellen.

The film will also star Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Florence Pugh to name just a few more of its big names.

Sir Patrick was last on-screen in the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard, which saw him reprise his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jean-Luc Picard.

He last appeared on stage in a revival of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land in 2016.