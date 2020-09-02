Strictly Come Dancing 2020 lineup: All the celebrities revealed ahead of start date

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year.

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who will be taking part?

Here's all the contestants that have been revealed so far and everything you need to know:

Nicola Adams Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Nicola Adams OBE. Picture: BBC Nicola Adams OBE was the sixth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. The 37-year-old is a double Olympic gold medallist boxer. Nicola said: "I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. "People might know me from work in the ring, but I'll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too. "I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry." Nicola became the first female amateur boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and became double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win in Rio 2016 as well as being the first boxer in history to retain an Olympic title. Having also become World Amateur Champion in May 2016, Nicola secured a grand slam of titles, and is the only female boxer in the history of the sport to have won every major title available to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth. In recognition of her services to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Nicola was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2013 New Year’s Honours list. She was made an OBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list. She recently retired from the sport with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019.

Clara Amfo Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Clara Amfo. Picture: BBC Clara Amfo was the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. The 36-year-old radio DJ and television presenter said: "As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!" Clara Amfo is a broadcaster best known for her radio and TV work. Clara is part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting team. She is also a regular on the red carpet, hosting European and world film premieres.

Ranvir Singh Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Ranvir Singh. Picture: BBC Ranvir Singh was the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. The 43-year-old journalist and presenter is best known for being the Political Editor for Good Morning Britain and the anchor for ITV’s Tonight and newsreader on ITN. Ranvir said: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. "Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!" Ranvir has fronted several factual series including Eat, Shop, Save, and has co-presented The Martin Lewis Show Live. The presenter has also recently fronted Loose Women.

Max George Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Max George. Picture: BBC Max George was the third celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. The 31-year-old singer and actor said: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low...." Max found success as a member of The Wanted, with the band scoring two number one singles in the UK, and reached the top three in the US Billboard charts. After The Wanted took a break, Max moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and starred in the sixth season of Glee as Clint. More recently he has returned to music as a solo artist.

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Jason Bell. Picture: BBC Jason Bell was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. The broadcaster and former NFL player said: "Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating. "Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan. "My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud." The 42-year-old former professional American footballer played as a cornerback/safety in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys. He then played for the Houston Texans, where he was named a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, one of the league's highest honours. He finished his professional career with the New York Giants. Jason now co-hosts a podcast with fellow NFL alum Osi Umenyiora. Alongside Osi, he also presents the NFL Show.