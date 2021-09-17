Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer's age, wife, height and more revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
17 September 2021, 16:19
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2021!
Aljaž Škorjanec is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.
Aljaž Škorjanec is a professional dancer, who was born in Ptuj, Slovenia on February 19, 1990. He celebrated his 31st birthday in 2020.
He is a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance.
He joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and won his very first series with model Abbey Clancy.
Aljaž has since partnered with Alison Hammond, Helen George, Daisy Lowe and Gemma Atkinson.
He is indeed!
In fact, in 2017 he married fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara. They became engaged two years previously.
The couple often stage their own joint tours, including 2018's Remembering Tour.
Aljaž is 6ft tall exactly, according to CelebHeights.com.
This makes him a fall foot taller than his wife Janette!
- Alijaz Skorjanec
- Amy Dowden
- Dianne Buswell
- Giovanni Pernice
- Gorka Marquez
- Graziano di Prima
- Johannes Radebe
- Karen Hauer
- Katya Jones
- Luba Mushtuk
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Neil Jones
- Oti Mabuse
- Nancy Xu
- Kai Widdrington
- Nikita Kuzman
- Jowita Przystal
- Cameron Lombard