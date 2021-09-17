Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer's age, wife, height and more revealed

Who is Aljaž Škorjanec and how old is he?

Aljaž Škorjanec is a professional dancer, who was born in Ptuj, Slovenia on February 19, 1990. He celebrated his 31st birthday in 2020.

He is a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance.

He joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and won his very first series with model Abbey Clancy.

Aljaž has since partnered with Alison Hammond, Helen George, Daisy Lowe and Gemma Atkinson.