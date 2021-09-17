Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer's age, wife, height and more revealed

17 September 2021, 16:19

Alijaz
Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2021!

Aljaž Škorjanec is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Who is Aljaž Škorjanec and how old is he?

    Aljaž Škorjanec is a professional dancer, who was born in Ptuj, Slovenia on February 19, 1990. He celebrated his 31st birthday in 2020.

    He is a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance.

    He joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and won his very first series with model Abbey Clancy.

    Aljaž has since partnered with Alison Hammond, Helen George, Daisy Lowe and Gemma Atkinson.

  2. Aljaž Škorjanec wife: Is he married?

    Alijaz and Janette
    Picture: PA

    He is indeed!

    In fact, in 2017 he married fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara. They became engaged two years previously.

    The couple often stage their own joint tours, including 2018's Remembering Tour.

  3. Aljaž Škorjanec height: How tall is he?

    Aljaž is 6ft tall exactly, according to CelebHeights.com.

    This makes him a fall foot taller than his wife Janette!

