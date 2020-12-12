Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, husband, sister and more revealed

With Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, we answer all the questions you may have about presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Claudia has co-hosted Strictly with Tess Daly since 2010, and has become one of the UK's best-loved broadcasters.

Here's all the big facts about the talented star:

Claudia Winkleman age: How old is she? Claudia was born on 15th January 1972 in London. She celebrated her 48th birthday in 2020.

Claudia Winkleman husband: Is she married? Picture: Getty Images Claudia is married to film and TV producer Kris Thykier. The pair tied the knot in 2000 at a ceremony in Westminster, London. He is best known for his work on movies Woman in Gold (2015), Kick-Ass (2010) and TV show Riviera (2017).

Claudia Winkleman children: How many kids does she have? Claudia is also a doting mother of three - Jake, 15, Matilda, 12, and Arthur, 7. She told the Daily Express that the best days of her life were "the three different days I had my babies", and claims that her children are her proudest achievement. In 2014, her daughter Matilda, then eight, was caught in an accident when her Halloween costume caught fire while she was trick or treating. Matilda has made a complete recovery, but Claudia says that she now doesn't like Halloween. The family live together in Connaught Square in London.

Claudia Winkleman sister and parents: Fame runs in the family Picture: Getty Images Her half-sister, Sophie Winkleman, is an actress best known for playing Big Suze in Peep Show. She is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent. She now holds the title Lady Frederick Windsor. Showbiz is clearly in the Winkleman genes - Claudia's father, Barry Winkleman, was a publisher, and her mother, Eve Pollard, is an author and journalist.

Claudia's ultra-glossy hair: How does she get it THAT shiny? Picture: Getty Images Claudia is the face of Head & Shoulders, and unsurprisingly puts her glossy mane down to the anti-dandruff shampoo. She uses Head & Shoulders Nourishing Care 3Action Formula shampoo and has said about using the shampoo "my hair has never been shinier or glossier".

Her career: Strictly Come Dancing and more Picture: Getty Images Claudia is best known for her presenting role on Strictly Come Dancing for which she has been twice nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance. She now presents the weekend dancing hit-show with co-presenter Tess Daly. Her other presenting roles include The Great British Sewing Bee, Film..., Britain's Best Home Cook and The Makeover Show. In May 2018, she also co-presented The Biggest Weekend on TV and radio.

Claudia Winkleman salary and net worth: What does she earn? It was revealed that Claudia is now the BBC's highest earning female presenter. However, she still came in over £1.5 million below the highest earning male presenter, Chris Evans, who took home £2.2 million in 2017. In 2018, it was listed that Claudia earned between £370,000 - £379,000. Last year she was listed as earning a whopping £450,000 - £499,000 and had an estimated net worth of £9 million.