Comedian Bill Bailey is latest celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

3 September 2020, 09:46 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 10:06

Bill Bailey is the seventh celebrity to join the confirmed line-up of Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Bill Bailey is the seventh celebrity to join the confirmed line-up of Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Bill Bailey is the seventh celebrity contestant to confirm they are competing in the new Strictly Come Dancing. 

The Comedian, actor and musician has confirmed he is going to be taking to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this autumn.

Bill Bailey, 55, best known for his work on TV shows QI, Black Books and Never Mind the Buzzcocks has admitted his dance history is a "little patchy".

Speaking about his upcoming turn on Strictly, Bill told the BBC: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing.

Actor, singer and comedian Bill Bailey is confirmed to join the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Pictured at the Chelsea Flower show in 2019
Actor, singer and comedian Bill Bailey is confirmed to join the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Pictured at the Chelsea Flower show in 2019. Picture: Getty

"My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she’ll be watching.”

"I haven't been to stage school and learnt to dance. I haven't lived for the dance... I'm not really Lord of the Dance. I'm caretaker of the dance," he joked.

See more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 lineup: All the celebrities revealed ahead of start date

"It's going to be quite a challenge but then that's what this is about, taking on a new skill."

Bill is the seventh contestant to join the confirmed line-up which includes TV presenter Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, former singer from band The Wanted Max George, former boxer Nicola Adams, Jonathan Creek actress Caroline Quentin and former NFL player Jason Bell.

